Safest hands in Boone: App State goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston

App State sophomore goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston takes a free kick against Pitt this fall. She recorded six shutouts this season, just one away from tying the school record.

App State women’s soccer’s season has come to an end, finishing with six wins, 11 losses, and one draw. Although the Mountaineers didn’t have the brightest season, one player had an outstanding run this year.

Sophomore goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston played between the sticks and was on the verge of making App State history. Eagleston started all 17 of the games she played this year for the black and gold, securing six clean sheets, one clean sheet away from tying the program’s season record.

“I love just being able to be dependable, it’s who I am as a person,” Eagleston said.

Eagleston joined App State in the fall of 2019 after starting at goalkeeper all four years during her time at West Forsyth High School and winning the 2017 4A state championship. Eagleston was named all-conference and all-region all four years of high school, only allowing 29 goals in 88 games.

“A lot of those players I grew up playing with since I was little, with most of them also playing collegiately,” Eagleston said. “It was fun, I really loved the high school experience.”

Eagleston had 61 saves this season in the Sun Belt, good for third-most in the conference.

“I enjoy being back there, being able to see everybody and see how things play out and to be dependable for everybody,” Eagleston said. “I’ve grown into my role as a goalkeeper and feel like I’ve grown a lot since my first year.”

This was a unique year for App State women’s soccer with a shortened season, playing fewer games and fewer teams due to COVID-19. Even with the adjusted season, Eagleston was still able to have an impressive season with the Mountaineers, improving herself within the progress.

“I am a lot more confident in myself than I was my freshman year, and skillswise I keep developing with confidence being my main improvement,” Eagleston said.

Throughout the season, App State relied heavily on their backline both defensively and offensively, with their fullbacks being their main attacking threat.

“Everybody that has come in the backline has accepted their role and positions and played into it,” Eagleston said. “They fit it in really well, the whole team has always gotten along. We love each other, we’re like family.”

Oct. 25 was an unforgettable night for the Mountaineers, especially Eagleston. App State secured a 1-0 victory over rivals Coastal Carolina on Senior Night, with Eagleston stopping a penalty kick to preserve her clean sheet and the victory.

“It was a lot of fun with the atmosphere and fans, so much fun with everyone at home,” Eagleston said.

App State women’s soccer head coach Sarah Strickland was full of joy when speaking of her first-choice goalkeeper, laughing as she looked back to the activities the squad does behind the scenes to connect more as a family.

“Our team does a team-building day where they paint for each other and get to know each other, Tristan chose Kerry’s name and painted her a giraffe, and every Zoom call we had this summer the giraffe was literally always behind Kerry,” Strickland said.

Strickland continues to push Eagleston, motivating her to become an all-conference goalkeeper in her next two years representing the black and gold.

The spring season ended in March, and the team will now prepare for the upcoming fall season. Eagleston said her number one goal is to win a Sun Belt conference tournament while growing both as a player and student in the process.