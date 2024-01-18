Sandworms, civil war and sci-fi spectacle: 2024 spring movie preview

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Pruett Norris, Multimedia Editor
January 18, 2024
Kaitlyn Close

Hear ye, hear ye, gather round: another year in movies is on its way. Sandworm sequels, roid-rage romances and planetary ape takeovers are among the exciting stuff coming soon to a theater near you.

 

Dune: Part Two”: in theaters March 1 

The long anticipated sequel to 2021’s smash sci-fi hit “Dune” is hitting theaters this March. Denis Villeneuve’s follow-up to his Oscar-nominated science fiction epic is due to amp up the action from the table-setting world building of the first installment. In “Part Two,” Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides joins forces with Zendaya’s Chani as tensions on the titular desert planet heat up for all-out warfare. The film will adapt the second half of Frank Herbert’s 1965 science-fiction novel and adds names like Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Léa Seydoux. Whether “Dune: Part Two” will feel like an overstuffed sandbag or rise to the stars remains to be seen on March 1.

 

Love Lies Bleeding”: in theaters March 8

A24 is famous for their brand. The movie studio has produced and distributed some of the most acclaimed films of the last 10 years, and among the oddest. Their movies are often soaked in neon, tinged with horror and created by exciting new filmmakers. “Love Lies Bleeding” is no exception. English filmmaker Rose Glass sets her sights on the world of bodybuilding with her forthcoming romantic thriller. The film follows a bisexual gym enthusiast, played by queer actress and martial artist Katy O’Brian, who becomes embroiled with the violent criminal family of a gym manager, played by Kristen Stewart, after their love story ignites. The trailer is rippling with muscular energy and a talented cast, making Glass’ film one to watch come March 8.

 

Civil War”: in theaters April 26

Another major offering from A24 comes from Alex Garland, the director behind “Ex Machina,” “Annihilation” and “Men.” His latest feature looks no less challenging than his previous science fiction works. The film is the studio’s most expensive in-house production yet, with a budget of $50 million, which seems to be enough to portray a near-future U.S. teetering on the edge. In the film, a civil war has erupted across the U.S. as 19 states have seceded from the union. The film stars Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Nick Offerman, the latter of whom plays the president in this nightmarish future. The film will be released in IMAX and in standard-format theaters April 26.

 

Challengers”: in theaters April 26 

Speaking of challenging, Luca Guadagnino’s next movie is another Zendaya star vehicle. “Challengers” is a love triangle between three tennis players: Tashi, played by Zendaya, is coach and wife to Art; Art, played by Mike Faist, is ex-best friend to Patrick; Patrick, played by Josh O’Connor, is ex-best friend to Art and ex-boyfriend of Tashi. The film follows the complicated romance between the three characters as Tashi schedules a “challenger” tennis match between Art and Patrick. Tough feelings and intense tennis ensue. “Challengers” hits the court on April 26.

 

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”: in theaters May 24 

One of the longest running franchises in cinema history is the “Planet of the Apes” series. Beginning in 1968 with a monkey costume and a dream, the “Apes” movies have seen nine films hit the big-screen. The most recent reboot trilogy concluded in 2017, but “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” is set to continue the story it began. Several decades after the conclusion of the previous film, “Kingdom” sees a “Planet of the Apes” story closest to the original movie. Humans have become feral, apes have split into several factions and a young ape must go on a quest to determine the future of human and ape-kind. “Kingdom” kicks off its new trilogy on May 24.
About the Contributors
Pruett Norris, Multimedia Editor
Pruett Norris (he/him) is a senior double majoring in English with a concentration in Film Studies and Electronic Media/Broadcasting. This is his second year with the Appalachian, and his first as Multimedia Editor. His favorite movie is “Before Sunrise” but he’d love to hear about yours.
Kaitlyn Close, Graphics Editor
Kaitlyn Close (she/her) is a senior Graphic Design major and Digital Marketing minor. This is her second year with The Appalachian.

