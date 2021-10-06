SGA Cabinet: Charlie Rosa

Co-Director of Marketing & Communication

Charlie Rosa

Year: Senior

Major: Communications, Public Relations

What inspired you to join Student Government?

After working on the Gardin+Evans campaign, I grew to be passionate about Bailey and DJ’s mission for amplifying all voices and making a real change on campus. With my experience in marketing and communication, I felt as if this would be the perfect way to get involved and impacting the school in a positive way. Working on this cabinet has allowed me to support Bailey and DJ, and to gain experience as a leader.

What drew you to your position?

I have previously held positions in the communications field and really loved my work with the campaign last semester. It was something I could see myself doing long term.

What is your biggest goal regarding SGA this year?

My biggest goal is to promote inclusivity and positivity through our social media platforms and to uplift the rest of SGA and the student body.

What are you looking forward to accomplishing this academic year?

Increasing our engagement on social media, spreading the word about SGA’s hard work and bridging the gap between students and school leaders.