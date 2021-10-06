SGA Cabinet: Olivia Jones

Director of Public Relations

Olivia Jones

Year: Sophomore

Major: Journalism

What inspired you to join Student Government?

I wanted to really make sure my voice was being heard, and have the opportunity to help bridge the gap between the Gardin+Evans administration and the student body.

What drew you to your position?

My position was actually created specifically for me, based on my experience with news writing for The Appalachian student newspaper and my past experience with public relations work.

What is your biggest goal regarding SGA this year?

To help make sure that every student feels like their voice is heard and their opinion matters!

What are you looking forward to accomplishing this academic year?

Continuing to write statements and assist with the inner workings of student government, and work collaboratively with other members of the cabinet to make sure that everything is running smoothly!