SGA Cabinet: Olivia Sheperd
October 6, 2021
Director of Campus Resources
Olivia Shepherd
Year: Junior
Major: Elementary Education
What inspired you to join Student Government?
I want to be an advocate for those who may not feel as comfortable being outspoken and our university needs some work on supporting students and I feel as if this was the best way to start moving things forward!
What drew you to your position? Campus resources encompasses a lot of different categories that cater to various students so I feel as if this role can help me work towards better initiatives for students.
What is your biggest goal regarding SGA this year?
My main goal is to achieve transparency between administration and just providing a healthier atmosphere for students.
What are you looking forward to accomplishing this academic year?
I am looking forward to a more equitable space for students on campus and within their classrooms!
Leah Rogers (She/Her) is a political science major, sociology minor, from Waynesville, North Carolina
