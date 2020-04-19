SGA Senate elections will take place April 23-27

Students can vote for their grade level, college and other representatives for the Student Government Association Senate from April 23 at 8 a.m. through 8 a.m. on April 27.

Candidates must declare to run for by 11:59 p.m. Sunday. They can declare by filling out this form.

A student is eligible to run for Senate if they have a GPA of 2.25 or higher and have at least 12 hours of academic credit, according to the SGA constitution. A candidate must also receive a minimum of 25 votes before they are declared an elected senator.