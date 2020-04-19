SGA Senate elections will take place April 23-27

Moss Brennan, Editor in Chief
April 19, 2020

Students can vote for their grade level, college and other representatives for the Student Government Association Senate from April 23 at 8 a.m. through 8 a.m. on April 27.

Candidates must declare to run for by 11:59 p.m. Sunday. They can declare by filling out this form.

A student is eligible to run for Senate if they have a GPA of 2.25 or higher and have at least 12 hours of academic credit, according to the SGA constitution. A candidate must also receive a minimum of 25 votes before they are declared an elected senator.

The following is a list of what students can declare to run for:
  • General senator
  • Freshman class
  • Sophomore class
  • Junior class
  • Senior class
  • College of Arts and Sciences
  • College of Fine and Applied Arts
  • College of Health Sciences
  • Hayes School of Music
  • University College
  • Reich College of Education
  • Walker College of Business
  • Honors and Academics
  • Multicultural Affairs
  • Special Interest
  • Sports
  • Transfer
  • Interfraternity Council
  • Panhellenic Council
  • National Pan-Hellenic Council

If a candidate declared in person at the Office of Student Engagement and Leadership between March 4-6 and received confirmation of their declaration, they do not have to redeclare.