SGA Senate elections will take place April 23-27
April 19, 2020
Students can vote for their grade level, college and other representatives for the Student Government Association Senate from April 23 at 8 a.m. through 8 a.m. on April 27.
Candidates must declare to run for by 11:59 p.m. Sunday. They can declare by filling out this form.
A student is eligible to run for Senate if they have a GPA of 2.25 or higher and have at least 12 hours of academic credit, according to the SGA constitution. A candidate must also receive a minimum of 25 votes before they are declared an elected senator.
- General senator
- Freshman class
- Sophomore class
- Junior class
- Senior class
- College of Arts and Sciences
- College of Fine and Applied Arts
- College of Health Sciences
- Hayes School of Music
- University College
- Reich College of Education
- Walker College of Business
- Honors and Academics
- Multicultural Affairs
- Special Interest
- Sports
- Transfer
- Interfraternity Council
- Panhellenic Council
- National Pan-Hellenic Council
If a candidate declared in person at the Office of Student Engagement and Leadership between March 4-6 and received confirmation of their declaration, they do not have to redeclare.
Moss Brennan is a junior journalism major with a minor in media studies. He has worked on The Appalachian since freshman year as the Enterprise Editor...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.