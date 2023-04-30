Shots+fired+at+sorority+formal+leaves+2+injured

Editor’s note: This is a developing story.

A shooting occurred during a sorority event Saturday night.

According to a press release sent by Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman, a fight broke out between two people during the event, resulting in gunfire. Two people were shot.

Sorority Alpha Omicron Pi commented on the incident, which occurred during their formal.

“Last night, an altercation between two guests at our formal ended in violence,” the sorority wrote in an Instagram post Sunday.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on charges of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury at the Barn at Fraser Hill event venue.

Stephen Nobles of North Wilkesboro fled the scene in a black GMC pickup truck, with Watauga deputies, Boone Police and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol working in tandem to locate him.

Investigating officers were given Nobles’ cell phone number and held a three-hour-long conversation with him, during which Nobles agreed to surrender to officers and be taken into custody, according to the press release.

Both victims of the shooting were treated at the scene by Watauga Medics and the Boone Fire Department, before being transported to the Watauga Medical Center. Both victims have been released from the hospital, according to the sorority’s Instagram post.

“Our members are completely devastated and heartbroken at how an event celebrating our sisterhood unfolded in panic,” the post reads.

The post mentions that other Greek life organizations are showing their support for the sorority during this time, and for that, the sorority is “grateful.”

“Our members are still processing their shock, yet utilizing counseling resources and leaning on each other throughout this time,” the post reads.

Available university resources include the Counseling Center which can be reached at 828-262-3180.