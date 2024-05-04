The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Junior communication studies major Joey Aguilar, has taken on the role as starting quarterback since App State’s first game against Gardner-Webb, and is currently leading the team to a 6-4 record overall. Aguilar, who hails from California, has secured his position by averaging 267 passing yards per game and has a 64% completion rate Oct. 4, 2023.

From California to Boone: App State quarterback embraces new journey

2
Parking signs inside the Stadium Parking Deck.

Town of Boone impacted by on-campus parking changes

3
El comité de diversidad, equidad, e inclusión y enlace del gobierno estudiantil Amarah Din habla en la junta de la SGA en la sala Linville Falls el cinco de marzo.

App State students say goodbye to the free expression tunnels

4
After roughly 30 years of running, Legends closes its doors for good. Sep. 15, 2023.

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

5
BREAKING: Stabbing occurs at Peacock Hall

BREAKING: Stabbing occurs at Peacock Hall

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Leah’s Lens: The understated accomplishments of graduates

Leah’s Lens: The understated accomplishments of graduates

May 3, 2024

Farewell column: ‘Escape from the Planet of the AP Style’

Farewell column: ‘Escape from the Planet of the AP Style’

May 3, 2024

Farewell column: Trust the process

Farewell column: Trust the process

May 3, 2024

Farewell column: This is the way

Farewell column: This is the way

May 3, 2024

Farewell column: A&C you later!

Farewell column: A&C you later!

May 3, 2024

Farewell column: Snapshot!

Farewell column: Snapshot!

May 3, 2024

Farewell column: Snapshot!

K. Slade, Visual Managing Editor
May 3, 2024
Farewell+column%3A+Snapshot%21

When people ask me why I chose to be the Visual Managing Editor of The Appalachian, my knee-jerk reaction is to say “I like being in charge.” Everyone who knows me can attest to how much of a control freak I can truly be. It’s true, I crave the power that being a senior editor grants me. 

It’s a deflection — a defense mechanism. The authority, the meticulous process of editing and reshaping stories, is something tangible to control. Journalism is a medium for all, but The Appalachian is uniquely mine. 

I hide behind my words, my camera and my flimsy lavalier microphone. I lose myself in memories of the shakiness of my knees — the loss of conviction in my voice. I look back at who I once was, a reporter, editor and Appalachian community member. Memories fade and warp, but stories remain far beyond our physical bodies. 

Narratives are always suspended in time — a snapshot ready for you to relive. The Appalachian is my time capsule.  

App State, at The Appalachian, cataloged this era of myself. The unsure freshman huddled in her dorm room during the height of the pandemic. The sophomore who took uneasy steps toward Plemmons Student Union room 217 for her first news desk meeting. The junior who finally slid into place here. And now, the senior who owns her worth and is unafraid of existing too close to others. 

Every iteration of the woman you may know as “K. Slade” is sealed within my writing here at The Appalachian. She remains the mini adult navigating through the uncertainty of college. But, I will always be a proud member of The Appalachian and a sister to this community. 

My time here seemed brief, a blip in the vastness of bound archives and internet pages. But, I exist. A moment that slipped through my fingers before I could truly grasp what I had. 

So, this is goodbye for now. Gone, but never forgotten. My melodramatic close to the platform and community who allowed me to stand alongside them, pen and paper in hand. 

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1386
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
K. Slade
K. Slade, Visual Managing Editor
K. Slade (she/her) is a senior journalism major. This is her third year with The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1386
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *