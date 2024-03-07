The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Thalia Coleman poses for a portrait in her Boone home on Feb. 22. Originally hailing from South Carolina, Coleman was recruited by App State to help increase diversity.

App State’s first African American woman tenured professor

2
OPINION: Leave the tunnels alone

OPINION: Leave the tunnels alone

3
Boone history: The weird dating rules of App State

Boone history: The weird dating rules of App State

4
Quarterback Joey Aguilar looks downfield against No. 18 James Madison Nov. 18, 2023. The Mountaineers and Dukes will face off in Boone Nov. 23, 2024.

App State unveils 2024 football schedule

5
Out-of-towners from Charleston, S.C., looking to enjoy the snow dig their car out Jan. 18, 2022. According to App State Professor Shea Tuberty, salting the roads during the winter can cause corrosion and contamination.

Saltwater streams: The good and bad of salting Boone’s roads

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
A story of a home and its resilience: The Dougherty House

A story of a home and its resilience: The Dougherty House

March 6, 2024

Computer science majors ‘buzzy’ with saving the bees

Computer science majors ‘buzzy’ with saving the bees

March 6, 2024

Spring Break staycation in Boone

Spring Break staycation in Boone

March 6, 2024

Mountaineers rack up Sun Belt awards

Mountaineers rack up Sun Belt awards

March 6, 2024

‘Dune: Part Two’ is more than sandworm sci-fi

‘Dune: Part Two’ is more than sandworm sci-fi

March 6, 2024

Third annual Flannel Fest brings together flannels, friends and fun

Third annual Flannel Fest brings together flannels, friends and fun

March 6, 2024

Spring Break staycation in Boone

Ann Korwan
March 6, 2024
Spring+Break+staycation+in+Boone
Max Correa

With spring break on the horizon, it can be stressful for those of us not traveling anywhere. Social media feeds are full of pictures of people in Cancun or Panama City Beach while it’s rainy and cold in Boone. It’s easy to fall down the rabbit hole of boredom and loneliness, but this staycation guide to Boone will help when planning the perfect staycation in Boone.

From the best restaurants to outdoor walks and indoor activities, there are an endless amount of ways to spend your spring break. 

Where to eat: 

Whether you are with a friend, coworker or by yourself, take spring break as a chance to try a new restaurant or coffee shop. Check out Best of Boone from the last few years to see what has been voted the top food locations. You could spend a day just trying it all, or maybe just a couple of meals if you want to save money.

Lost Province is the go-to place for pizza, beer and their pretzel—with the beer cheese, of course. If you are in the mood for something lighter, then Sabeing’s sushi is the perfect choice. Don’t forget to top it all off with some sweets from Venture Chocolate & Wine Co. 

For more relaxed settings, try lunch at Wildwood Community Market on Howard Street or get a coffee at any of the local shops like Hatchet or Espresso News. 

 

Activities

Weather permitting, spring break will be the perfect time to get outside and breathe some of that fresh, mountain air. The Greenway Trail is miles of walking trails with beautiful picnic and resting spots. Even take the time to explore and shop around King Street as it won’t be as swarmed with people on the way to class.

If the weather decides to do a little switcheroo, then a car picnic on the Blue Ridge Parkway is a great way to get some beautiful views. Not wanting to go far? The Mysterium Escape Adventure on King St. is no doubt a great way to spend an afternoon with some friends. 

 

At home relaxing

A week can seem like a long time if you don’t have anything to do during your free time. Take this break from classes to watch that movie you’ve been wanting to see or read the book that has been sitting on your shelf for six months. A good deep clean is also a good way to spend a day to get yourself ready to push through the last half of this semester. 

This is the perfect time to take a breath and reset after midterms. Relaxing activities like painting, drawing and coloring can help take your mind off everything and are more fun if you have a friend or two to join you. You can even watch that movie while doing it if you’re a multitasking person.

Spring break does not have to be a week spent wallowing alone in your apartment. Take this time to refresh yourself, get a break from school or even catch up on assignments in a new setting. Get some zzz’s and try something new. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1186
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Max Correa, Photojournalist
Max Correa (he/him) is a senior Biochemistry major from Black Mountain, NC.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1186
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *