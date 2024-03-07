Spring+Break+staycation+in+Boone

With spring break on the horizon, it can be stressful for those of us not traveling anywhere. Social media feeds are full of pictures of people in Cancun or Panama City Beach while it’s rainy and cold in Boone. It’s easy to fall down the rabbit hole of boredom and loneliness, but this staycation guide to Boone will help when planning the perfect staycation in Boone.

From the best restaurants to outdoor walks and indoor activities, there are an endless amount of ways to spend your spring break.

Where to eat:

Whether you are with a friend, coworker or by yourself, take spring break as a chance to try a new restaurant or coffee shop. Check out Best of Boone from the last few years to see what has been voted the top food locations. You could spend a day just trying it all, or maybe just a couple of meals if you want to save money.

Lost Province is the go-to place for pizza, beer and their pretzel—with the beer cheese, of course. If you are in the mood for something lighter, then Sabeing’s sushi is the perfect choice. Don’t forget to top it all off with some sweets from Venture Chocolate & Wine Co.

For more relaxed settings, try lunch at Wildwood Community Market on Howard Street or get a coffee at any of the local shops like Hatchet or Espresso News.

Activities

Weather permitting, spring break will be the perfect time to get outside and breathe some of that fresh, mountain air. The Greenway Trail is miles of walking trails with beautiful picnic and resting spots. Even take the time to explore and shop around King Street as it won’t be as swarmed with people on the way to class.

If the weather decides to do a little switcheroo, then a car picnic on the Blue Ridge Parkway is a great way to get some beautiful views. Not wanting to go far? The Mysterium Escape Adventure on King St. is no doubt a great way to spend an afternoon with some friends.

At home relaxing

A week can seem like a long time if you don’t have anything to do during your free time. Take this break from classes to watch that movie you’ve been wanting to see or read the book that has been sitting on your shelf for six months. A good deep clean is also a good way to spend a day to get yourself ready to push through the last half of this semester.

This is the perfect time to take a breath and reset after midterms. Relaxing activities like painting, drawing and coloring can help take your mind off everything and are more fun if you have a friend or two to join you. You can even watch that movie while doing it if you’re a multitasking person.

Spring break does not have to be a week spent wallowing alone in your apartment. Take this time to refresh yourself, get a break from school or even catch up on assignments in a new setting. Get some zzz’s and try something new.