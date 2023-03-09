Student+arrested+for+shooting+threat+at+App+State

An App State student was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of “Communicating a Threat of Mass Violence on Educational Property, a Class H felony,” the university wrote in an email to the App State community.

The student, Pierce Chase, posted threats on Yik Yak, which were received by university police around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. The police located the phone which the Yik Yaks were posted from, Chase’s arrest following further investigation.

Chase, a freshman music industry studies major, is a resident at Elkstone Hall. His dorm was searched yet no weapons were found.

The police determined there was “no threat of danger to the campus community as a result of this action,” the university wrote.

App State remains under regular operations and Chase’s bond has been set at $25,000.

App State’s email provided resources for students and staff such as the Counseling & Psychological Services along with Counseling for Faculty & Staff.

Other contact information in case of emergencies include: