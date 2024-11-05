Student union site opens for voting on Election Day

The Plemmons Student Union voting site opened at 6:30 a.m. on Election Day in Watauga County along with 19 other sites in the county.

There were four people in line when polls opened at the site. Many voters said they came early to avoid waiting in lines later in the day.

“I just wanted to get here early so I could get in line, get through and get out,” said J.L. Laws, one of the first four voters at the student union voting site.

Voters can only vote at their assigned precinct on Election Day. If a voter goes to the incorrect precinct in the same county they are registered in, they can fill out a provisional ballot and still have their vote counted during the county canvassing period.

Voters in line said they were concerned about issues like abortion rights. Other voters said faith played a role in coming to vote.

“I just pray, ‘Lord, you know who we need, you know what we need,’” Laws said. “So I’ll leave it up to him.”

Michael Behrent, chair of the Watauga County Board of Elections, came to vote at the student union site when it opened.

Behrent said he brought a list of people in the county who already voted with an absentee ballot to display at the student union voting site. He said it is a “legal requirement” for all polling sites in the county.

“I have to sign those at the board of elections,” Behrent said. “So I was down there signing those and decided I would also walk them over and vote at the same time.”

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. today and election results will be updated as they come in throughout the night and over the next few days.

Flora Seed, a sophomore social work major and voter at the student union voting site, said if voters are still unsure about coming to the polls, “It’s the last day, so, better get sure.”

To stay updated with live election results, visit The Appalachian’s website.