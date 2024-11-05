The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Student union site opens for voting on Election Day

Matt Howe and Andrew Rice
November 5, 2024
Hayden Wittenborn
Brian Juneau stands between Plemmons Student Union and Belk Library on Nov. 5, wearing a sign that reads “Vote Now 0 Days Left” on his back.

The Plemmons Student Union voting site opened at 6:30 a.m. on Election Day in Watauga County along with 19 other sites in the county. 

There were four people in line when polls opened at the site. Many voters said they came early to avoid waiting in lines later in the day. 

“I just wanted to get here early so I could get in line, get through and get out,” said J.L. Laws, one of the first four voters at the student union voting site.

Voters can only vote at their assigned precinct on Election Day. If a voter goes to the incorrect precinct in the same county they are registered in, they can fill out a provisional ballot and still have their vote counted during the county canvassing period. 

Voters in line said they were concerned about issues like abortion rights. Other voters said faith played a role in coming to vote.

“I just pray, ‘Lord, you know who we need, you know what we need,’” Laws said. “So I’ll leave it up to him.”

Michael Behrent, chair of the Watauga County Board of Elections, came to vote at the student union site when it opened. 

Behrent said he brought a list of people in the county who already voted with an absentee ballot to display at the student union voting site. He said it is a “legal requirement” for all polling sites in the county. 

“I have to sign those at the board of elections,” Behrent said. “So I was down there signing those and decided I would also walk them over and vote at the same time.” 

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. today and election results will be updated as they come in throughout the night and over the next few days. 

Flora Seed, a sophomore social work major and voter at the student union voting site, said if voters are still unsure about coming to the polls, “It’s the last day, so, better get sure.”

To stay updated with live election results, visit The Appalachian’s website.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Appalachian
$6060
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Matt Howe
Matt Howe, Reporter
Matt Howe (he/him) is a junior English Creative Writing major from Syracuse, New York. This is his first year writing for The Appalachian.
Andrew Rice
Andrew Rice, Political Editor
Andrew Rice (he/him) is a senior communications studies, journalism major, political science minor from Cary, NC.
Hayden Wittenborn
Hayden Wittenborn, Photo Editor
Hayden Wittenborn (she/her) is a senior advertising major and business minor, from Cary, N.C. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6060
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal