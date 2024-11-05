The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

When to expect results on Election Day

Colin Wishneski, Reporter
November 5, 2024
Chloe Pound

On the evening of Nov. 5, voters around the country will tune in to reports of election results. 

The process of counting votes and projecting a winner takes place over the night of Election Day and up to a few days after the election. Some results take longer than others. In 2020, Joe Biden was certified as president-elect three days after he was projected to win. 

The North Carolina State Board of Elections provides a timeline for when voters can expect unofficial results to be tabulated in North Carolina.

 The following timeline is what North Carolina voters can expect in the hours and days after polls close:

  • 7:30 p.m.: Polls close.
  • 7:30 p.m. to about 9 p.m.: Mail-in votes that have been approved by the county board of elections are reported on the Election Results Dashboard.
  • 8 p.m. to about 9:30 p.m.: Early voting results are reported. Data refreshes every 5-10 minutes.
  • 8 p.m. to about 9:30 p.m.: Precinct officials hand-deliver results to the county’s board of elections.
  • 8:30 p.m. to about midnight: Precinct results are reported. Data refreshes every 5-10 minutes.
  • After election night: Military and overseas absentee ballots that are received by the county board of elections by the return deadline, as well as provisional votes, will be added to the results as they are approved by each county’s board of elections during the canvass period after election night.

Voters can stay up to date with federal, state and county-wide election updates through The Appalachian’s website.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Appalachian
$6060
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Colin Wishneski
Colin Wishneski, Reporter
Colin Wishneski (he/him) is a freshman history major. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6060
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal