OPINION: Your coffee order says more about you than your horoscope

Courtney Quinton, Opinion Writer
March 30, 2025
Astrologers say horoscopes are the most accurate tool in saying who you are or will be, but your coffee order can say more about your personality than your star sign. Whether you drink black coffee or a Frappuccino, your favorite coffee could reveal a lot about who you are. 

Black coffee: You keep things very simple, strong and direct. You’re probably the friend who shows up right on time, if not early, and the person everyone depends on to get things done. You don’t need the sugar and syrup, only caffeine. Straight-up, no frills. People can admire your dedication or think you might be a little scary — but in a cool way.

Iced coffee: It doesn’t matter if it’s snowing outside; you’re still getting iced coffee. You live for the aesthetic, have a playlist for every single mood, and likely use the phrase “it’s a vibe” too much. You might be running on caffeine and pure chaos but somehow you make it look fun.

Espresso shots: You don’t have time for small talk or any talk, really. You’re too busy working or studying. You’re either a straight-A student, overworked at your job or someone who thrives under pressure. People wonder if you ever sleep — spoiler: you probably don’t.

Latte: You tend to appreciate the more sophisticated things in this life, like a well-crafted playlist, a good book or an in-depth conversation about the meaning of life. You give off “I journal in coffee shops” energy. You tend to be the friend group’s go-to person for deep talks, and your friends adore you for it.

Frappuccino: You treat coffee like dessert, and honestly, it’s respected. You probably still get excited about all the little things in life, like the sweetest flavors and cute stickers. You bring good vibes wherever you go and your friends appreciate your ability to turn even the most boring lecture into a groovy time. Don’t ever change.

Matcha or chai: You are probably into yoga, meal prepping and manifesting iconic success. Whether or not you have your life together, you give off “I drink green things and know what adaptogens are” vibes. People can either find you super inspiring or low-key intimidating. It’s all about balance. 

Decaf: Why? No, seriously, why? Do you just thrive on willpower alone? You’re either an enigma or crazy, and most of the human population is jealous of your power.

Courtney Quinton
Courtney Quinton, Opinion Writer
Courtney Quinton is a senior biology major from Sanford, NC. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
