Wildfires in WNC result in evacuations, state-wide fire ban

Three separate wildfires in Western North Carolina have resulted in evacuation orders from municipal governments for certain locations.

As of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the three fires — the Black Cove Fire, Deep Woods Fire and Fish Hook Fire, located in Polk County — which are collectively being referred to as the “Black Cove Fire Complex,” are spread across over 6,000 acres, according to a press release from Polk County Public Information Director Kellie Cannon.

The Black Cove Fire has burned 3,046 acres and is 0% contained. The Deep Woods Fire has burned 2,923 acres and is 0% contained, and the Fish Hook Fire has burned 199 acres and is 72% contained.

A full list of addresses under mandatory evacuation can be found on the Polk County website. An interactive map of fires in North Carolina can be accessed through the North Carolina Forest Service website.

The Black Cove Fire Complex is located approximately 40 miles southeast of Asheville and 80 miles west of Charlotte. It is currently the highest priority fire in the southern U.S., according to a Wednesday update from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Both Polk and Henderson counties are under a red flag warning, meaning ideal conditions are present for the rapid spread of wildfires. For some locations, Henderson County is currently under a voluntary evacuation order.

One firefighter was injured Tuesday and airlifted to Spartanburg, South Carolina. The firefighter was treated and is currently in stable condition.

Due to current weather conditions and the potential of wildfires, North Carolina is under a state-wide ban on all open burning until further notice, according to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

According to the Associated Press, downed trees and debris from Hurricane Helene, coupled with dry weather conditions, have helped fuel the fire.

Another wildfire in Swain County has recently spread to approximately 1,000 acres and is 0% contained. The Table Rock wildfire in South Carolina has also prompted evacuations.

Wildfire safety tips can be found on ReadyNC’s website. An emergency evacuation and shelter location is set up in Henderson County at the county’s Parks and Recreation Center.