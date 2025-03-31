The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Tran and Castellow elected student body president, vice president

Lauren Lyerly
March 31, 2025
Noah Williford
From left, SGA vice presidential candidate Courtney Castellow and presidential candidate Nicole Tran joke with each other leading up to their Q&A in the Plemmons Student Union on March 25.

Nicole Tran and Courtney Castellow were elected as the 2025-26 SGA student body president and vice president Friday. 

The pair ran uncontested and met each other through their involvement in SGA. 

Tran, a senior political science major and current director of the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Committee, said in a town hall Tuesday she wants students to feel like their voices are heard. She said she wanted to be able to interact with both the student body and university administration. 

Castellow, the current assembly speaker and a senior public relations major, said Tuesday that she looks forward to working with students and focusing on their needs. She said she has full faith in Nicole. 

The pair will serve as the 59th student body president and vice president and mark the second year in a row that both SGA’s president and vice president are women. 

Tran said she is ready to support students and the App State community in her new role.

“I am feeling so excited. I feel like we are entering a new transformative era, there’s a new chancellor, new admin, now there’s a new body president about to come in,” she said.

Castellow also said she is excited to serve others through her new position, aiming to represent students and “have the students’ voices be heard.” 

Other seats were decided in the election. There were eight members elected to the second year representative position:

  • Julia Graffeo
  • Abby Gonzalez Zavala
  • Isabella Albany
  • Precious Epps
  • Ella Stewart
  • Monica Ruiz-Bautista
  • Jordan Kyle Cisneros
  • Devon Silvers

Three members were elected to the third year representative position:

  • Emma Payne
  • Maggie Kennelly
  • Enid Walker

Five members were elected to the fourth year representative position:

  • Walker Floyd
  • Bri Armijo
  • Hailey Murphy
  • Evan Hiemenz
  • Colton Bucher

Morgan Wilkins was elected to the Beaver College of Health Sciences position.

Two members were elected to the College of Arts and Sciences position:

Noah Williford
Noah Williford, Photojournalist
Noah Williford (he/him) is a freshman environmental science major from Winston Salem, N.C. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
