App State SGA Election timeline

App State’s 2025-26 Student Government Election is underway. Nicole Tran and her running mate Courtney Castellow are running uncontested to be student body president and vice president.
The SGA held a presidential meet and greet on Wednesday in Plemmons Student Union Solarium where the two candidates familiarized themselves with voters. On Thursday, the pair hung a banner with their campaign logo overlooking Cascades in the student union.
Voting will open on Engage Monday at 6 p.m. On Tuesday, the SGA will host a presidential and vice-presidential town hall event in the Linville Falls room of the student union where Tran, a senior political science major, and Castellow, a senior public relations major, will answer questions live in a candidate Q&A. Voting will stay open until March 28, when votes will be counted, and the winner will be announced.
Tran and Castellow are running unopposed, but the elections will proceed as planned until all votes are cast.