Tampa Bay Rays extends former Mountaineer pitcher

After a career season in 2022, former App State pitcher Jeffrey Springs signed a four-year, $31 million contract extension with the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday.

“Honestly, I don’t even know if it’s fully sank in quite yet. Tons of emotion,” Springs said. “This is just something that is kind of hard to believe.”

From 2012-15, Springs was the starting pitcher for the Black and Gold before being drafted in 2015 by the Texas Rangers and made his major league debut in 2018 as a reliever. Springs went on to be traded twice in the next three years.

In his first season with Tampa Bay, Springs continued to be a relief pitcher, but suffered an ACL injury to end his 2021 season.

After recovering quickly, the Rays decided to place Springs as a starting pitcher, and he excelled by posting a 2.65 ERA and 130 strikeouts across his 24 starts.

Springs was set to reach free agency after the 2024 season; with his extension, the former Mountaineer will be a Tampa Bay Ray until 2027.

“I love the organization. I love winning. I love playing in this division and just the people that are outside of baseball, from the top down,” Springs said. “The longer I’m around them, the more I get to see that side of it, and it’s a place that I would love to stay as long as possible.”