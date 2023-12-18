The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
Running back Nate Noel stiff-arms a defender against UNC Sept.3, 2022

BREAKING: Nate Noel enters transfer portal

2
Predictions for the 2023 Game Awards

Predictions for the 2023 Game Awards

3
OPINION: App State is more than just football

OPINION: App State is more than just football

4
Daniel Byrd voluntarily stepped into the role as the App State duck caretaker in January, 2016. Byrd is creating an App State duck handbook which he can pass down to future caretakers.

Father Duck: Meet App State’s duck caretaker

5
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar hands the ball off to redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts during App States 43-28 win over ECU Sept. 16.

Mountaineers prepare for bowl game showdown against RedHawks

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
The magnificent melodrama of ‘May December’

The magnificent melodrama of ‘May December’

December 18, 2023

Mountaineers crowned Cure Bowl Champions in 13-9 monsoon victory

Mountaineers crowned Cure Bowl Champions in 13-9 monsoon victory

December 16, 2023

OPINION: Implement age restrictions for office

OPINION: Implement age restrictions for office

December 12, 2023

Mountaineers prepare for bowl game showdown against RedHawks

Mountaineers prepare for bowl game showdown against RedHawks

December 12, 2023

Board of Trustees discusses economic impact study, university accomplishments

Board of Trustees discusses economic impact study, university accomplishments

December 10, 2023

OPINION: App State is more than just football

OPINION: App State is more than just football

December 8, 2023

The magnificent melodrama of ‘May December’

Pruett Norris, Multimedia Editor
December 18, 2023
The magnificent melodrama of ‘May December’
Kaitlyn Close

This month, Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton star in Todd Haynes’ new movie, “May December,” now on Netflix in all its tabloid glory.

The film is loosely adapted from the real life story of Mary Kay Letourneau. Letourneau, a former school teacher and convicted sex offender, was sentenced to over seven years in prison in the late 1990s for engaging in a sexual relationship with her then 12-year-old student, Vili Fualaau. Letourneau, 34, had two of Fualaau’s children before he turned 15. After Letourneau’s release from prison, the two were married until 2019.

“May December” casts Moore as the Letourneau character, Gracie; Melton as the Fualaau character, Joe; and Portman as an actress, Elizabeth, who is doing research on the couple in order to play Gracie in a movie.

The complexity of “May December” is that it presents itself as a melodrama but has a deeply emotional tragedy at its core. The film is shot like a ‘90s soap opera, with soft, glossy cinematography and a dramatic piano soundtrack. The subject matter is also evocative of the sort of tabloid entertainment that might be found in a cheap TV show. The relationships, betrayals and twists in the film are all heightened and over-wrought. 

Haynes derives the humor of his movie from a false presentation of icky exploitation, which he makes explicitly clear in one of the first scenes in the film: Gracie is in the kitchen, staring into her refrigerator. Suddenly, there’s a quick zoom into her face and the dramatic piano score sounds off. The implication is that there’s something terrible in the fridge, or that Gracie has realized something horrible. Instead, she says, “I don’t think we have enough hot dogs.” 

It’s hilarious and winking. Haynes is playing with the expectations of an audience who want the gossip magazine version of “May December.”

This isn’t to say that the film shies away from the drama at its core. The mastery of the movie is its balancing act between tabloid entertainment and reckoning with the damage its central relationship caused. In fact, the three main characters can serve as emblems for the two sides of that balance. 

Elizabeth represents exploitation. As she weaves herself farther into the Gracie persona, she crosses lines and treats the real people her movie’s about as tools for her advancement. Portman is brilliant at imitating Moore, but her narrative arc is all about the difference between imitation and reality. Elizabeth is endlessly fascinating to watch, meshing Portman’s beauty with her character’s ugly personality, and is the definition of a soap opera primadonna archetype.

Joe represents tragedy. Melton gives an incredible performance as a young man beginning to realize that the life he’s led may not have been a healthy or happy one. Joe is a victim who didn’t realize he was being victimized, and every scene of him interacting with his college-aged kids or taking care of a neurotic and gaslighting Gracie hammers home the trauma he’s been dealt. Despite the fact that Moore and Portman are on the poster, in many ways “May December” is Melton’s movie. 

Gracie’s theme is caught between the two. Moore plays Gracie with an insidious fragility. She’s in some ways cartoonishly over the top –– Moore gives her character a lisp, for instance –– but in other moments she is terrifyingly realistic. This is a woman who is an abuser and a predator, and watching her is an equivalent thrill to watching a true-crime documentary or reading a serial killer’s Wikipedia page. There’s an inherent evil to her, and engaging with her story is like watching a lion at the zoo. It can’t hurt you, but it’s dangerous, which makes it fun to watch.

At the same time, Gracie is clearly a mentally ill and broken woman. She’s a control freak and a neurotic, leaving Joe to take care of her during breakdowns over the seemingly inconsequential. Moore commands pity. However, Moore’s performance never wavers from suggesting Gracie deserved the prison sentence and consequences she was dealt.

“May December” is endlessly entertaining, rewarding on rewatch and a potential Oscars contender. While not necessarily appropriate for your next family Christmas movie, it’s certain to be one of the best things you May see this December.

Rating: 5/5 Hot Dogs

Kaitlyn Close
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$730
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

More to Discover
More in A&C
10 cheap dates for cuffing season
10 cheap dates for cuffing season
Playlist of the week: Winter is coming
Playlist of the week: Winter is coming
Predictions for the 2023 Game Awards
Predictions for the 2023 Game Awards
From left to right; Travis Reyes, Tim Jones, Craig Fischer, Ballard Reynolds, Andy Bellemer, and Ellis Fredrick Nov. 3, 2023
App State professor looking to ‘Make Boone weirder’ with film
Netflix’s ‘The Killer’ hits its target
Netflix’s ‘The Killer’ hits its target
Playlist of the week: Dark academia studying
Playlist of the week: Dark academia studying
More in Entertainment
APPlause Episode 2: AMTCs The Addams Family
APPlause Episode 2: AMTC's 'The Addams Family'
‘Napoleon’ shorts out with curbed Kirby, fussy Phoenix
‘Napoleon’ shorts out with curbed Kirby, fussy Phoenix
Playlist of the week: Thanksgiving folk
Playlist of the week: Thanksgiving folk
Mountaineer Media Swap Episode 2: DYSTOPIAS
Mountaineer Media Swap Episode 2: DYSTOPIAS
Playlist of the week: Sad girl dance party
Playlist of the week: Sad girl dance party
Appalachian art: Functional crafting
Appalachian art: Functional crafting
More in Review
DiCaprio, Gladstone score with Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
DiCaprio, Gladstone score with Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
Pru’s boo reviews: ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ fails to frighten
Pru’s boo reviews: ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ fails to frighten
Pru’s boo reviews: ‘The Exorcist: Believer’
Pru’s boo reviews: ‘The Exorcist: Believer’
On Record: Midnights review
On Record: "Midnights" review
Don’t bother, darling: “Don’t Worry Darling” review
Don’t bother, darling: “Don’t Worry Darling” review
A new kind of biopic: “Elvis” review
A new kind of biopic: “Elvis” review
About the Contributors
Pruett Norris, Multimedia Editor
Pruett Norris (he/him) is a senior double majoring in English with a concentration in Film Studies and Electronic Media/Broadcasting. This is his second year with the Appalachian, and his first as Multimedia Editor. His favorite movie is “Before Sunrise” but he’d love to hear about yours.
Kaitlyn Close, Graphics Editor
Kaitlyn Close (she/her) is a senior Graphic Design major and Digital Marketing minor. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$730
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *