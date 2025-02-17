The Mountaineer women’s basketball team suffers loss in Atlanta

The App State women’s basketball team lost 50-53 against Georgia State Saturday in Atlanta. This is their second loss to the Panthers this season.

Senior guard Zada Porter found the bottom of the net with a jump shot to put the Black and Gold on the board.

Senior guard Mara Neira snapped the Panthers 8-0 run with a three. Junior forward Elena Pericic followed with back-to-back threes making the score 11-15 in favor of the Panthers.

The Mountaineers finished the first quarter with two Porter free throws. They trailed 15-18 at the end of the first quarter.

The Black and Gold tied the game at 18 with a Pericic free throw. Pericic made a three to tie the game again at 21 about halfway through the quarter.

Neira gave the Mountaineers their first lead of the game with a three. However, the Panthers ended the second quarter on a 12-0 run, with App State trailing 24-33.

The Mountaineers started the third quarter on an 8-0 run making the score 32-33. Porter opened the scoring for the Mountaineers with a jump shot and a pair of free throws.

App State only scored 4 more points and went into the final quarter trailing 36-43.

A three-pointer from Neira started the scoring in the fourth quarter. Neira’s second three of the quarter shrunk the deficit to 2 and made the score 46-48.

A Porter layup with 59 seconds left made the score 50-52. The Panthers went to the line and made a free throw to extend their lead.

The Mountaineers shot two threes within the last five seconds of the game but were unable to score and lost their second straight game 50-53.

Neira led the team in scoring with 16 points despite coming off the bench. Porter was 2 assists away from a double-double, finishing with 12 points and 8 assists.

The Mountaineers shot 33% from the field and 29% from three-point range.

The Black and Gold are now 13-12 overall and 9-5 in conference play.

App State will return home to host the Marshall Thundering Herd Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.