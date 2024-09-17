The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Mountaineers Field Hockey secure first road win against the Wildcats

Max Schwanz, Reporter
September 17, 2024
Sydney Willis
Midfielder Florine Koopman looks to pass the ball during the App State vs. Towson game on Aug. 30

The Mountaineers defeated the Wildcats 7-2 after traveling to Davidson Sunday. This was App State’s first road win of the season. 

Junior forward Henriette Stegen opened the game with a goal for the Black and Gold. Sophomore midfielder Florine Koopman followed with her first goal of the year. 

The Mountaineer defense shut out the Wildcats in the quarter and took a 2-0 lead into the second. App State’s dominance continued as the defense shut out Davidson once again and the offense recorded four shots on goal. 

Sophomore midfielder Sophia Baxter scored for the Mountaineers to extend the lead to 3-0 heading into halftime. Junior midfielder Lise Boekaar scored first for the Mountaineers in the third period. Boekaar picked up an assist to senior forward Charlotte Bosma to follow a Davidson goal with one of their own. 

Baxter and Koopman would score their second goals of the game to close out the period. The Black and Gold went into the fourth quarter with a 7-2 lead. 

The fourth quarter was a stalemate which saw no scoring. 

The Mountaineer offensive came up huge with 16 shots on goal and seven goals. 

App State will travel to Ohio to take on the Bobcats on Friday at noon. 

Max Schwanz
Max Schwanz, Reporter
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a freshman journalism major, business minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Sydney Willis
Sydney Willis, Photojournalist
Sydney Willis (she/her) is a freshman majoring in commercial photography, from Clayton, N.C. This is her first year with The Appalachian.
