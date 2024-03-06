Third annual Flannel Fest brings together flannels, friends and fun

Appalachian Mountain Brewery kicked off the spring season with its third annual Flannel Fest this past Saturday. The brewery hosted several live bands, food stands and trucks, along with a packed lawn of flannel enthusiasts.

The afternoon kicked off with free event posters for the first 100 guests who bought their wristbands as they filled in the patio for the first event. The Sweet Peas hosted a bluegrass jam while the audience got settled in with grilled cheese and chili, pizza and their choice of over 30 options of AMB’s on-tap brews.

Despite unfortunate weather conditions in the days leading up to Flannel Fest, the day was warm, sunny and full of energy that radiated off of attendees, workers and bands alike.

“It’s electric,” said AMB manager Chris Zieber. “We’ve had a great turnout, obviously some fantastic weather, especially compared to yesterday. It’s a party. Everyone’s here to hang out — we got the fire pits going, beer flowing, and some great music.”

As the day progressed, the crowds saw performances by Handlebar Betty, Electro Lust and Ashley Heath and her Heathens.

“Bringing great music to the High Country in a venue where people can really enjoy it is something that was lost a little bit in Boone, so we’re really excited to bring that back,” Zieber said.

Every band was welcomed onto the stage with excitement as the crowds cheered and danced. The high-energy environment helped the bands enjoy their nights both on and off the stage. Ashley Heath, the lead singer in Ashley Heath and her Heathens, walked off stage with a smile on her face after her performance.

“I love playing with the full band, and I love Boone,” Heath said. “Being able to go electric and be loud and being on an awesome stage. The whole crowd was out here dancing, the energy of all of it was really, really fun, and I enjoyed all of it.”

The vibes of the day flowed from the bands and through the crowd as attendees filled the tables, patio and even stood in the mud off to the side while they enjoyed the night with their fellow flannel wearers.

One such attendee, donned in flannel, enjoyed her night with a drink and her own form of entertainment. Langley Earnhardt, an App State alumni, walked the crowds with her crochet in hand, crafting as she listened to the bands.

“I’m making a shirt,” Earnhardt said. “I learned how to crochet four or five days ago, and I haven’t been able to stop. There’s like three big events a year here, so you ought to at least come to this one.”

Another member of the crowd, Kassandra Villanueva, sported a full-faced fake beard as her own way of celebrating. She drank around it and avoided acknowledging its presence for fun as she moved through the crowd.

“It’s incredible, and I love having a reason to come out here,” Villanueva said. “I love having a community to spend time with. Great music, great beer, great food.”

The night ended with a performance from Electro Lust as the band members took the stage in camo jumpsuits. The crowds gathered in front of the stage to close out the night with their final drinks and dances.

“This was such a good turnout this year,” Heath said. “Y’all better get ready for next year, I’m telling you now.”