The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Thalia Coleman poses for a portrait in her Boone home on Feb. 22. Originally hailing from South Carolina, Coleman was recruited by App State to help increase diversity.

App State’s first African American woman tenured professor

2
OPINION: Leave the tunnels alone

OPINION: Leave the tunnels alone

3
Quarterback Joey Aguilar looks downfield against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2.

App State football adds new recruits

4
Out-of-towners from Charleston, S.C., looking to enjoy the snow dig their car out Jan. 18, 2022. According to App State Professor Shea Tuberty, salting the roads during the winter can cause corrosion and contamination.

Saltwater streams: The good and bad of salting Boone’s roads

5
Boone history: The weird dating rules of App State

Boone history: The weird dating rules of App State

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Mountaineers rack up Sun Belt awards

Mountaineers rack up Sun Belt awards

March 6, 2024

‘Dune: Part Two’ is more than sandworm sci-fi

‘Dune: Part Two’ is more than sandworm sci-fi

March 6, 2024

Third annual Flannel Fest brings together flannels, friends and fun

Third annual Flannel Fest brings together flannels, friends and fun

March 6, 2024

‘Men on Boats’ theater performance empowers women

‘Men on Boats’ theater performance empowers women

March 6, 2024

Step inside the Haus of Liqueur

Step inside the Haus of Liqueur

March 6, 2024

App at a glance: March 6-12

App at a glance: March 6-12

March 6, 2024

Third annual Flannel Fest brings together flannels, friends and fun

Katelin Potter, Reporter
March 6, 2024
Handlebar+Betty+takes+to+the+stage+of+Flannel+Fest+at+Appalachian+Mountain+Brewery.+The+local+band+of+five+members+kicked+off+the+main+stage+portion+of+the+night+on+March+2%2C+2024.
Katelin Potter
Handlebar Betty takes to the stage of Flannel Fest at Appalachian Mountain Brewery. The local band of five members kicked off the main stage portion of the night on March 2, 2024.

Appalachian Mountain Brewery kicked off the spring season with its third annual Flannel Fest this past Saturday. The brewery hosted several live bands, food stands and trucks, along with a packed lawn of flannel enthusiasts.

The afternoon kicked off with free event posters for the first 100 guests who bought their wristbands as they filled in the patio for the first event. The Sweet Peas hosted a bluegrass jam while the audience got settled in with grilled cheese and chili, pizza and their choice of over 30 options of AMB’s on-tap brews.

Despite unfortunate weather conditions in the days leading up to Flannel Fest, the day was warm, sunny and full of energy that radiated off of attendees, workers and bands alike. 

“It’s electric,” said AMB manager Chris Zieber. “We’ve had a great turnout, obviously some fantastic weather, especially compared to yesterday. It’s a party. Everyone’s here to hang out — we got the fire pits going, beer flowing, and some great music.”

As the day progressed, the crowds saw performances by Handlebar Betty, Electro Lust and Ashley Heath and her Heathens.

“Bringing great music to the High Country in a venue where people can really enjoy it is something that was lost a little bit in Boone, so we’re really excited to bring that back,” Zieber said.

Every band was welcomed onto the stage with excitement as the crowds cheered and danced. The high-energy environment helped the bands enjoy their nights both on and off the stage. Ashley Heath, the lead singer in Ashley Heath and her Heathens, walked off stage with a smile on her face after her performance. 

“I love playing with the full band, and I love Boone,” Heath said. “Being able to go electric and be loud and being on an awesome stage. The whole crowd was out here dancing, the energy of all of it was really, really fun, and I enjoyed all of it.”

Electro lust closes out the night in all camouflage for Flannel Fest at Appalachian Mountain Brewery. The band from Asheville, N.C. wrapped up the night with their performance on March 2, 2024. (Katelin Close )

The vibes of the day flowed from the bands and through the crowd as attendees filled the tables, patio and even stood in the mud off to the side while they enjoyed the night with their fellow flannel wearers. 

One such attendee, donned in flannel, enjoyed her night with a drink and her own form of entertainment. Langley Earnhardt, an App State alumni, walked the crowds with her crochet in hand, crafting as she listened to the bands. 

“I’m making a shirt,” Earnhardt said. “I learned how to crochet four or five days ago, and I haven’t been able to stop. There’s like three big events a year here, so you ought to at least come to this one.”

Another member of the crowd, Kassandra Villanueva, sported a full-faced fake beard as her own way of celebrating. She drank around it and avoided acknowledging its presence for fun as she moved through the crowd. 

“It’s incredible, and I love having a reason to come out here,” Villanueva said. “I love having a community to spend time with. Great music, great beer, great food.”

The night ended with a performance from Electro Lust as the band members took the stage in camo jumpsuits. The crowds gathered in front of the stage to close out the night with their final drinks and dances.

“This was such a good turnout this year,” Heath said. “Y’all better get ready for next year, I’m telling you now.”

The Queen Jo Lean Liqueur wooed the crowd with her long red boa and Taco Bell references on Feb. 17.
Step inside the Haus of Liqueur
‘Men on Boats’ theater performance empowers women
‘Men on Boats’ theater performance empowers women
Boone history: The weird dating rules of App State
Boone history: The weird dating rules of App State

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1161
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Katelin Potter, Reporter

Katelin Potter (she/her) is a senior with a double major in Public Relations and Journalism with a minor in general business. She's from the Raleigh area and loves plants, bees, skiing and books.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1161
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *