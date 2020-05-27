Three additional App State subcontractors test positive for COVID-19

Three additional subcontractors working on App State’s campus tested positive for COVID-19, as confirmed by AppHealthCare. This comes after 16 workers tested positive May 14.

Two individuals are residents of Watauga County. They were last on campus May 16 and May 22, respectively. The third is not a Watauga resident and was most recently on campus May 20.

In a press release, AppHealthCare confirmed that all three workers have cooperated with isolation orders and are recovering in their homes. Public health staff have identified close contacts who are in quarantine and will be tested while in isolation.

App State outlined operational measures in cooperation with AppHealthCare in an email sent to students. They are as follows: