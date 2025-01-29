The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Three Mountaineers set records for women’s track and field in Orange and Purple Invitational

Davis Lemons, Reporter
January 29, 2025
Chloe Pound

Senior distance runner Jasmine Donohue headlined the App State women’s track and field team’s efforts at the Orange and Purple Invitational in Clemson, South Carolina, Friday and Saturday. 

Donohue broke the App State women’s track and field program record for the 3,000 meter with a time of 9:32.67. 

Two other Mountaineers set records on the first day of the event. Senior distance runner Lauren Johnston broke the school record in the women’s 1,000 meters with a time of 2:52.76 and junior mid-distance runner Addison Ollendick-Smith improved on her own record in the women’s 600 meters with a time of 1:33.95.

Senior distance runner Emma Russum won the women’s 5,000 meter race. She finished 22 seconds ahead of 2nd place with a time of 17:00.66. Sophomore distance Mary Biagini recorded a time of 18:34.31 in the same event, finishing 6th.

Three Mountaineers finished in the top 10 in the women’s pole vault. Graduate student Noelle Meeker finished 4th with a clearance of 3.72 meters, junior Caroline Fowlkes tied for 6th with a clearance of 3.57 meters and freshman Abigail Goetz tied for 8th with a clearance of 3.42 meters. 

A week removed from setting the App State program and Sun Belt regular season women’s indoor pole vault record, freshman pole vaulter Lilly Nichols finished the women’s invitational pole vault in 9th with a clearance of 3.87 meters.

 The App State women’s track and field team set their sights on the Doc Hale Invitational, which will take place Feb. 7-8 at Virginia Tech University in Blacksburg, Virginia.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6621
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

Donate to The Appalachian
$6621
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal