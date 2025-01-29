Three Mountaineers set records for women’s track and field in Orange and Purple Invitational

Senior distance runner Jasmine Donohue headlined the App State women’s track and field team’s efforts at the Orange and Purple Invitational in Clemson, South Carolina, Friday and Saturday.

Donohue broke the App State women’s track and field program record for the 3,000 meter with a time of 9:32.67.

Two other Mountaineers set records on the first day of the event. Senior distance runner Lauren Johnston broke the school record in the women’s 1,000 meters with a time of 2:52.76 and junior mid-distance runner Addison Ollendick-Smith improved on her own record in the women’s 600 meters with a time of 1:33.95.

Senior distance runner Emma Russum won the women’s 5,000 meter race. She finished 22 seconds ahead of 2nd place with a time of 17:00.66. Sophomore distance Mary Biagini recorded a time of 18:34.31 in the same event, finishing 6th.

Three Mountaineers finished in the top 10 in the women’s pole vault. Graduate student Noelle Meeker finished 4th with a clearance of 3.72 meters, junior Caroline Fowlkes tied for 6th with a clearance of 3.57 meters and freshman Abigail Goetz tied for 8th with a clearance of 3.42 meters.

A week removed from setting the App State program and Sun Belt regular season women’s indoor pole vault record, freshman pole vaulter Lilly Nichols finished the women’s invitational pole vault in 9th with a clearance of 3.87 meters.

The App State women’s track and field team set their sights on the Doc Hale Invitational, which will take place Feb. 7-8 at Virginia Tech University in Blacksburg, Virginia.