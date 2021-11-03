Todd+Carter+projected+for+Boone+Town+Council

Todd Carter won a seat on the Boone Town Council Nov. 2 with 25.52% of the vote.

Carter is the chief development director of the Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina and founder of the High Country LGBTQ Youth Alliance. He is from Hendersonville and studied at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.

Carter believes the greatest challenge facing Boone is a lack of affordable housing for students and the workforce. He said he is in favor of cooperation with App State but wants measured growth. Carter said students come before the university.

“I want to ensure an open and transparent growth plan with everyone at the same table, making decisions for the good of everyone, not just the few,” Carter told The Appalachian.