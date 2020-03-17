Town of Boone limits operations during COVID-19

Due to health concerns associated with the new coronavirus and efforts to limit the possible transmission, the Town of Boone is prohibiting public access to all town-owned public buildings according to a press release by the Town of Boone.

The decision was made and authorized under the State of Emergency, which was issued March 14.

The Jones House Community Center, Daniel Boone Park and Amphitheater, Town Hall, and other offices are closed until further notice.

The town’s outdoor open facilities will remain open, including all town-owned parks, green spaces and The Greenway Trail.

Citizens who have to make utility or other payments should utilize the town’s online payment system, according to the release. Payment by check or cash can be made at the town’s depository box at Town Hall.

Utilities will not be disconnected by the town. However, arrangements must be made for payment by calling the Town of Boone during normal business hours.

The release also states that contractors should apply for permits online or by phone to reduce in-person meetings, and if a meeting is necessary, individuals must request it from the Planning and Inspections Department ahead of time. The department will also suspend code enforcement activities except in cases with life safety concerns.

The town’s Human Resources Department will be closed to walk-ins for job applications, but will accept applications online.

For now, Public Works staff will continue normal operations with staggered schedules. All town departments will monitor phones and email to provide continuous service and information to the public.

Public safety operations, including the police department, will continue to respond to lifesaving emergencies, serious crimes in progress, crimes against persons, death investigations and other calls for service.

Boone Fire Department has also limited its units responding to medical calls.

AppHealthCare is available and on-call 24/7 to respond to public health questions at 828-264-4995 or at www.AppHealthCare.com.

Additional information about COVID-19 can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov.

For any issues related to Boone, contact Town Manager John Ward at 828-268-6200 during business hours. After hours, call the non-emergency line of Boone Communications at 828-268-6900.