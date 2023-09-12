Trash+left+visible+to+Mountaineers+after+football+game

At least 10 bags of trash were left from App State tailgaters Sept. 2 in the Belk Library courtyard, leaving it visible to people passing by four days after the game against Gardner-Webb.

The plaza, sandwiched between the College Street Parking Deck and Belk Library, was littered with bags of trash that were not picked up until 96 hours after the first home game of the season.

“It’s sad that our beautiful campus is allowed to be littered because of a football game,” said Information Literacy Librarian Dusty Ross.

Jonathan Larsten, housekeeper in Environmental Services, picked up the trash, though it was outside his jurisdiction within 10 feet of the library.

“It shouldn’t be the housekeepers, it shouldn’t be landscaping. I just felt in my heart to do it, pick it up,” Larsten said. “I didn’t want it to be messy and it looks bad on our campus to have trash like that.”

During the football games, the library is open for tailgaters to use the restrooms. Housekeepers and a security officer are stationed within the library to help keep it secure during the football games.

“I asked the facilities manager of the library, who is responsible for cleaning up the bags of trash and he explained that it is the responsibility of the landscapers, though I think it is unfair to add that responsibility without compensating them for it,” Dusty said.

Normal operating hours at the library range from being open 24-hours a day to closing by 9 p.m., according to the library’s webpage.

“Since the time I emailed, all the bags of trash have since been picked up,” said Dusty. “The issue has been resolved.”

Lately, there has been a history of students leaving a mess or trashing places after football games. Last fall, students broke a sculpture of a baby in the Duck Pond and vandalized Wey Hall.

Wey Hall is the art building, where College of Fine and Applied Art students had 24-hour access to the studios located in the building, according to the App State Art website.

Wey Hall is currently under renovation for the entire building and will be completed by summer 2025, according to App State’s website.

The baby sculpture torn apart by students was provided by artist Kevin Curry and named the sculpture “Lost and Found,” says a post on his Instagram.