The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
View of the festival from the hill.

Bubbles and beer: the High Country Beer Fest returns to Boone

2
Head coach Shawn Clark leads the Mountaineers onto the field in their conference matchup against Louisiana Oct. 12, 2021. Clark enters his fourth full season as head coach.

Mountaineers prepare for season opener against Gardner-Webb

3
Letter to the Editor: App State needs complimentary evening parking

Letter to the Editor: App State needs complimentary evening parking

4
Running back Nate Noel crosses the goal line against UNC Sept. 3, 2022.

Mountaineers, Tar Heels set for rematch after 2022 thriller

5
Quarterback Ryan Burger looks to pass to wide receiver Coen Sutton against Robert Morris Oct. 29.

Clark names new starter at quarterback

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Fulbright scholarship: It’s not too late to apply

Fulbright scholarship: It’s not too late to apply

September 11, 2023

Catching up on campus construction

Catching up on campus construction

September 11, 2023

Trash left visible to Mountaineers after football game

Trash left visible to Mountaineers after football game

September 11, 2023

Hits in the High Country: Songwriters’ time in the limelight

Hits in the High Country: Songwriters’ time in the limelight

September 11, 2023

5 takeaways from App State-UNC round three

5 takeaways from App State-UNC round three

September 11, 2023

App State falls to No.17 Wake Forest after outlasting JMU

App State falls to No.17 Wake Forest after outlasting JMU

September 11, 2023

Trash left visible to Mountaineers after football game

Cameron Marshall, Reporter
September 11, 2023
Trash+left+visible+to+Mountaineers+after+football+game

At least 10 bags of trash were left from App State tailgaters Sept. 2 in the Belk Library courtyard, leaving it visible to people passing by four days after the game against Gardner-Webb

The plaza, sandwiched between the College Street Parking Deck and Belk Library, was littered with bags of trash that were not picked up until 96 hours after the first home game of the season. 

“It’s sad that our beautiful campus is allowed to be littered because of a football game,” said Information Literacy Librarian Dusty Ross.

Jonathan Larsten, housekeeper in Environmental Services, picked up the trash, though it was outside his jurisdiction within 10 feet of the library. 

“It shouldn’t be the housekeepers, it shouldn’t be landscaping. I just felt in my heart to do it, pick it up,” Larsten said. “I didn’t want it to be messy and it looks bad on our campus to have trash like that.”

During the football games, the library is open for tailgaters to use the restrooms. Housekeepers and a security officer are stationed within the library to help keep it secure during the football games.

“I asked the facilities manager of the library, who is responsible for cleaning up the bags of trash and he explained that it is the responsibility of the landscapers, though I think it is unfair to add that responsibility without compensating them for it,” Dusty said.

Normal operating hours at the library range from being open 24-hours a day to closing by 9 p.m., according to the library’s webpage.  

“Since the time I emailed, all the bags of trash have since been picked up,” said Dusty. “The issue has been resolved.”

Lately, there has been a history of  students leaving a mess or trashing places after football games. Last fall, students broke a sculpture of a baby in the Duck Pond and vandalized Wey Hall. 

Wey Hall is the art building, where College of Fine and Applied Art students had 24-hour access to the studios located in the building, according to the App State Art website.

Wey Hall is currently under renovation for the entire building and will be completed by summer 2025, according to App State’s website

The baby sculpture torn apart by students was provided by artist Kevin Curry and named the sculpture “Lost and Found,” says a post on his Instagram
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$340
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in News
Lebkuecher created posters to hang around campus, advertising the availability of Narcan on campus and how students can become involved with the organization.
App State student promotes Narcan accessibility
Courtesy of Brent James
124 years of App State: Founder’s Day recognizes SGA president
SGA holds first election, changes to structure
SGA holds first election, changes to structure
Safety resources at App State
Safety resources at App State
Students pile into an Appalcart at Peacock Circle.
AppalCart introduces new mobile app, changes to routes
Ashlynn Caudill, a first-year App State Hickory student, speaks to the crowd at the opening ceremony. (Courtesy of Chase Reynolds)
App State Hickory Campus celebrates first day of classes
About the Contributor
Cameron Marshall, Reporter
Cameron Marshall (He/Him) is a sophomore journalism major, political science minor, from Naples, Florida.
Donate to The Appalachian
$340
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *