Turner shatters 3,000 record, men’s track and field wins Myrtle Beach Invitational

App State men’s track and field won the team competition at the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, after competing this weekend.

The Mountaineers scored 142 points in the competition, outpacing the nearest of their 29 opponents, UNC-Wilmington, by 53 points.

Graduate student Ethan Turner produced the strongest performance of the weekend for the Black and Gold. He took first in the 3000 meters with a time of 8:21.76, winning the race by nearly 9 seconds over redshirt senior Calbert Guest and breaking the school record by nearly 7 seconds.

Freshman Memphis Rich and graduate student Oliver Wilson-Cook took No. 4 and No. 5 which put four Mountaineers in the top 5.

Several other Mountaineers took victories and podium finishes in their events.

Graduate student Patrick Freeman, sophomore Mathew Gray and senior Matthew Bigelow took the top three spots in the pole vault with clearances of 5.20m, 5.20m and 4.70m, respectively.

Redshirt junior Chase Burrell finished first in the 5000 meters with a 15:12.98.

The 4×800 team consisting of redshirt sophomore Rylan Haskett, freshmen Zach Makemson and Rowan Gwin and junior Ethan Lipham took first in 7:39.63.

Another team made up of freshmen Thomas Wlazlowski and Henry Stark, along with redshirt junior Steven Smith and Turner took third in 7:49.40.

Wlazlowski also took the win in the 1500 meters in 3:53.29, putting over a second into his nearest competitor.

The Mountaineers return to Boone for their next competition, the Mountaineer First Chance meet Friday March 21.