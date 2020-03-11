UNC System announces system schools classes will move to alternative course delivery indefinitely amid novel coronavirus outbreak
March 11, 2020
This story will be updated once App State announces its plans.
The UNC System, which includes App State, has announced that all classes will transition from in-person instruction to a system of alternative course delivery, where possible and practical, no later than March 20 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The UNC System issued the following guidance:
- All UNC System institutions will transition from in-person instruction to a system of alternative course delivery, where possible and practical, no later than March 20. Alternative course delivery will begin on March 23 and last indefinitely. Our goal is to return to in-person instruction as soon as reasonably possible. Each institution will communicate the specific details to its students and faculty.
- University leadership will determine which classes, such as those with labs, will continue to require in-person instruction and attendance.
- Outside events and gatherings of 100 or more people will be cancelled or postponed unless otherwise authorized by a chancellor or provost.
- University-sponsored in-state travel to gatherings of 100 or more people is suspended, and all travel outside the state is suspended, unless otherwise authorized by a chancellor or provost.
Other schools across the country have also moved classes online or extended spring break including the University of Virginia, Harvard and MIT.
The novel coronavirus, also called Covid-19, was first detected in China and has since made its way to many countries around the world. The disease is caused by a virus with the official name severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).
UPDATE: On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic. As of March 10, there were 113,707 cases of the novel coronavirus and 4,012 deaths, according to WHO.
UPDATE: In America, there have been 938 cases and 29 deaths as of March 11, according to the CDC.
Resources
Latest updates on the coronavirus:
Local information from Appalachian Regional Health Department
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention situation summary information
Latest information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services
Guidance from the World Health Organization
Health care guidance:
App State Health Services
Website: https://healthservices.appstate.edu/
Phone: 828-262-3100
AppHealthCare
Website: https://www.apphealthcare.com/what-you-need-to-know-about-2019-novel-coronavirus/
Phone: 828-264-4995
Boone FastMed Urgent Care
Address: 178 Hwy 105 Ext, Suite 101, Boone, NC 28607
Phone: 828-265-7146
Symptoms, treatment and prevention
CDC prevention and treatment information
Travel
Latest travel guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
COVID-19 information from the U.S. Department of State
Travel information for students (The Office of International Education and Development)
More information from App State
Classroom
Main page App State’s Center for Academic Excellence
Keep Teaching Guide to help faculty make a shift to online teaching on short notice
Moss Brennan is a junior journalism major with a minor in media studies. He has worked on The Appalachian since freshman year as the Enterprise Editor...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.