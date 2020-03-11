UNC System announces system schools classes will move to alternative course delivery indefinitely amid novel coronavirus outbreak

This story will be updated once App State announces its plans.



The UNC System, which includes App State, has announced that all classes will transition from in-person instruction to a system of alternative course delivery, where possible and practical, no later than March 20 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The UNC System issued the following guidance:

All UNC System institutions will transition from in-person instruction to a system of alternative course delivery, where possible and practical, no later than March 20. Alternative course delivery will begin on March 23 and last indefinitely. Our goal is to return to in-person instruction as soon as reasonably possible. Each institution will communicate the specific details to its students and faculty.

University leadership will determine which classes, such as those with labs, will continue to require in-person instruction and attendance.

Outside events and gatherings of 100 or more people will be cancelled or postponed unless otherwise authorized by a chancellor or provost.

University-sponsored in-state travel to gatherings of 100 or more people is suspended, and all travel outside the state is suspended, unless otherwise authorized by a chancellor or provost.

Other schools across the country have also moved classes online or extended spring break including the University of Virginia, Harvard and MIT.

The novel coronavirus, also called Covid-19, was first detected in China and has since made its way to many countries around the world. The disease is caused by a virus with the official name severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

UPDATE: On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic. As of March 10, there were 113,707 cases of the novel coronavirus and 4,012 deaths, according to WHO.

UPDATE: In America, there have been 938 cases and 29 deaths as of March 11, according to the CDC.

Resources

Latest updates on the coronavirus:

Local information from Appalachian Regional Health Department

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention situation summary information

Latest information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

Guidance from the World Health Organization

Health care guidance:

App State Health Services

Website: https://healthservices.appstate.edu/

Phone: 828-262-3100

AppHealthCare

Website: https://www.apphealthcare.com/what-you-need-to-know-about-2019-novel-coronavirus/

Phone: 828-264-4995

Boone FastMed Urgent Care

Address: 178 Hwy 105 Ext, Suite 101, Boone, NC 28607

Phone: 828-265-7146

Symptoms, treatment and prevention

CDC prevention and treatment information

Travel

Latest travel guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

COVID-19 information from the U.S. Department of State

Travel information for students (The Office of International Education and Development)

More information from App State

Classroom

Main page App State’s Center for Academic Excellence

Keep Teaching Guide to help faculty make a shift to online teaching on short notice