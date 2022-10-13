University+announces+limited+hours+of+operation+during+fall+break

Several on campus services will be limited during fall break, Oct. 15-18.

Campus Dining released a list of hours of operations for its on campus dining locations.

Rivers Street Cafe in Roess Dining Hall will be the only on campus dining location providing food services from Oct. 15-17 for those that completed the meal ticket. All other dining locations, including on campus food trucks, will be closed.

Most dining locations will shorten their hours of operation beginning Friday. Rivers Street Cafe will close at 5 p.m. and Trivette Hall at 8 p.m.

Other dining locations, such as those in Roess Dining Hall, will close Friday at 4 p.m., with the exception of the Hatchet Window, which will close at 3 p.m.

Regular hours of operation for most dining locations in Roess Dining Hall will resume Oct. 19. Rivers Street Cafe will resume normal hours of operation Oct. 18, with the exception of being closed from 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Trivette Hall will open Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. and resume normal operational hours the following day.

Cascades and Crossroads, located in the Student Union, will both close at 4 p.m. Friday and will resume normal business hours Oct. 19.

The Bookstore Market will close Friday at 5 p.m. and The Market at Trivette will close Friday at 9 p.m. The Bookstore Market reopens Oct. 17 at 8 a.m. while The Market at Trivette reopens Oct. 19 at 8 a.m.

AppalCart will run on limited hours of operation beginning Friday. The Night Owl route will not run Oct. 14 or 15. The main AppalCart system will run limited schedules Oct. 17 and 18, with the Pop 105 route not running until Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. In-depth schedules for each route can be found on the AppalCart website.

Belk Library will also operate on limited hours. Both the library and the main service desk will close at 9 p.m. Friday. The library will operate from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday. On Oct. 16, it will operate from noon – 9 p.m., 7:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. On Oct. 17 and Oct. 18, it will open at 7:30 a.m., where normal business hours will then resume.

Student Health Services will operate under limited hours during fall break and will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day. The pharmacy will be closed during fall break.

Plemmons Student Union will close at 6 p.m. Friday. On Oct. 17 and 18, the administrative offices will be open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Normal hours of operation will resume Oct. 19.

University recreation centers, such as the Student Recreation Center, Quinn Recreation Center and Mt. Mitchell will close early Friday and remain closed during fall break. Mt. Mitchell will be open until 4 p.m. on Friday and open again on Monday. Bike App will remain closed throughout fall break.

App State’s Police department will remain open during the break.