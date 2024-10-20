The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

University water test reveals chemical above ‘allowable limit’

October 19, 2024

A water test conducted at Appalachian Heights Residence Hall, the Student Recreation Center, Trivette Hall and Holmes Convocation Center found higher than the “allowable limit” of haloacetic acids in a water sample. 

According to a campus-wide update, haloacetic acids or HAA5s are a “byproduct of the chlorination process.” 

According to a notice posted on multiple buildings across campus Friday, the potential health effects of drinking the water over an extended period of time “may have an increased risk of getting cancer.” The sample was taken on Oct. 8. 

The allowable limit of HAA5 in a water sample is 0.060 milligrams per liter of tested water. The results of the sample at Appalachian Heights were 0.11200 milligrams per liter, the notice read.

The notice, which was posted outside of Appalachian Heights, the SRC, Trivette Hall and Holmes Convocation Center also said to “take any precautionary measures you feel are necessary to further protect your health.”

The update from the university also clarified “this is not an emergency” and the university has been “actively flushing its water system” since the test on Oct. 8. 

The notice said HAA5s are often added to water when chlorine is added to eliminate bacteria. The increase in HAA5s came from treatment of the water following Hurricane Helene. 

For anyone in need, bottled water is being provided at Central Dining Hall while the university continues to test water samples. Updates can be found on App State’s facilities website

 

