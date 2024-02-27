The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Quarterback Joey Aguilar looks downfield against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2.

App State football adds new recruits

2
The Founders Bell Pavilion sits amongst the first week of snowfall during the spring semester Jan. 15, 2024. The Pavilion was constructed in July 2019 and resembles the roofline of Watauga Academy, which would turn into App State in 1899.

'Boone is closed': revisiting the Blizzard of ‘93

3
Brad Parquette (right) and Kevin Warner (left), professors in the Department of Theatre and Dance, sit outside Chapel Wilson Hall, where Warner’s office resides Feb. 7, 2024. Parquette’s favorite thing about Warner is attention to detail and ability to truly listen to people when they speak.

Married minds: App State faculty navigate love and careers

4
Out-of-towners from Charleston, S.C., looking to enjoy the snow dig their car out Jan. 18, 2022. According to App State Professor Shea Tuberty, salting the roads during the winter can cause corrosion and contamination.

Saltwater streams: The good and bad of salting Boone’s roads

5
Quarterback Armanti Edwards attempts to rush the ball against Michigan Sept. 1, 2007.

Mountaineer legend immortalized in Hall of Fame

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
PHOTO GALLERY: Black music celebrated in Boone

PHOTO GALLERY: Black music celebrated in Boone

February 27, 2024

VIDEO: Scenes from Boone Docs

February 27, 2024

Ashley McBryde to play sold-out show at The Schaefer Center

Ashley McBryde to play sold-out show at The Schaefer Center

February 27, 2024

App at a glance: Feb. 28 – March 5

February 27, 2024

Mountaineers continue historic quest

Mountaineers continue historic quest

February 26, 2024

OPINION: Everything wrong with this year’s FAFSA

OPINION: Everything wrong with this year’s FAFSA

February 26, 2024

VIDEO: Scenes from Boone Docs

Pruett Norris and Graham Ryan
February 27, 2024
Pruett Norris and Graham Ryan

The third annual Boone Docs Film Festival took place Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country in downtown Boone. The festival presents 10 short documentary films about life in the Appalachian region, and often features alumni filmmakers from App State.

This year, the 10 titles selected to compete for the Jury’s Choice, Best Student Film and Audience Choice awards were: 

  • “Briscoe: Man of Science and Substance” directed by Emma Dacol
  • “Cottonwood Handmade” directed by Jenna Michalski
  • “Everybody Loves Maako” directed by Yndiana Montes Fogelquist
  • “Finding Home” directed by Sidney Beeman
  • “Football Town” directed by Sammy Osmond
  • “Heritage Homestead Farm” directed by Samuel Byrd
  • “In the Rearview” directed by Meagan Massa
  • “Lady D” directed by Ethan Payne
  • “Mothertown” directed by Anthony Sneed
  • “Was That Boulder Always There” directed by Nancy Kangas and Josh Kun

Kangas and Kun were awarded Jury’s Choice, Osmond won Best Student Film and Beeman was honored with Audience Choice.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1111
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Pruett Norris, Multimedia Editor
Pruett Norris (he/him) is a senior double majoring in English with a concentration in Film Studies and Electronic Media/Broadcasting. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
Graham Ryan, Multimedia Reporter
Graham Ryan (he/him) is a junior Journalism major at Appalachian State University. This is his first year with The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1111
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *