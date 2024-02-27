VIDEO: Scenes from Boone Docs

The third annual Boone Docs Film Festival took place Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country in downtown Boone. The festival presents 10 short documentary films about life in the Appalachian region, and often features alumni filmmakers from App State.
This year, the 10 titles selected to compete for the Jury’s Choice, Best Student Film and Audience Choice awards were:
- “Briscoe: Man of Science and Substance” directed by Emma Dacol
- “Cottonwood Handmade” directed by Jenna Michalski
- “Everybody Loves Maako” directed by Yndiana Montes Fogelquist
- “Finding Home” directed by Sidney Beeman
- “Football Town” directed by Sammy Osmond
- “Heritage Homestead Farm” directed by Samuel Byrd
- “In the Rearview” directed by Meagan Massa
- “Lady D” directed by Ethan Payne
- “Mothertown” directed by Anthony Sneed
- “Was That Boulder Always There” directed by Nancy Kangas and Josh Kun
Kangas and Kun were awarded Jury’s Choice, Osmond won Best Student Film and Beeman was honored with Audience Choice.