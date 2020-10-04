Watauga County Voter Guide
October 4, 2020
Watauga County has nearly 70 candidates on the ballot for the 2020 election. To help our readers decide who to vote for, The Appalachian sent five questions to every local and major statewide candidate.
Each candidate was sent the exact same questions as their opponent.s Each candidate was also given the opportunity to provide a bio.
Candidates were asked about student debt, COVID-19 recovery, health care and the University of North Carolina School System.
Click the links below to check out responses from each candidate:
North Carolina Congressional Candidates
North Carolina State Candidates
