Watauga County’s COVID-19 case count decreases to eight

Watauga County’s COVID-19 case count has decreased to eight, according to AppHealthCare.

On April 30, AppHealthCare announced a ninth Watauga County resident had tested positive for the new coronavirus, but was isolated outside of the county.

The ninth case is now counted in the county where the resident is currently residing and will not be counted among local cases.

“We continue to urge everyone to continue to do their part in helping to slow the spread of this virus. Your sacrifices are appreciated, and we encourage you to keep up this work so we can continue protecting public health,” AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene said in a press release on May 4.

Case counts for Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga Counties can be found on AppHealthCare’s website.

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that the case count increased. The article has been edited to reflect a decrease in cases.