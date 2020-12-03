Watauga High School students given “all clear” after bomb threat

Students at Watauga County High School were evacuated from campus after the school received a bomb threat Thursday afternoon.

The high school announced on their twitter account there was a “possible situation on campus” at 1:22 p.m., causing students to be distanced from the school. Watauga High asked parents to not visit campus at the time.

We have a possible situation on campus, and we are working to investigate with law enforcement. Students have been evacuated and are a safe distance from the building. We ask that parents do not come to campus at this time. More information will be forthcoming. #WeAreWatauga — Watauga High School (@WHSPioneerPride) December 3, 2020

At 1:42 p.m., Watauga High announced that “someone may have placed a bomb in the cafeteria,” in a tweet.

UPDATE: We received a threat that someone may have placed a bomb in the cafeteria. Ss have been safely evacuated & are safe. Law enforcement is on site, conducting a K9 search. We will update soon. PLEASE do not come to campus now. Law enforcement has closed the main drive. — Watauga High School (@WHSPioneerPride) December 3, 2020

Law enforcement is now on the scene conducting a K-9 sweep, according to the high school’s twitter account. The main drive of the school is closed.

UPDATE #2: The K-9 unit has almost worked through the entire building and nothing has been found. A plan is being made for the safe return to instruction once the all clear is given. We will update when we have the all clear. — Watauga High School (@WHSPioneerPride) December 3, 2020

The K-9 unit has traveled through most of campus and has not found anything, according to the school’s twitter account at 2:05 p.m. An official “all clear” has not been made yet, but, “A plan is being made for the safe return to instruction once the all clear is given.”

At 2:25 p.m., students returned to classes after law enforcement ensured grounds were safe, according to the high school’s twitter account.

UPDATE #3: We have the ALL CLEAR. Students are returning to class. Thank you for your patience. A special thank you to @WataugaCountySO, @boonepolice, @appstatepolice, @SamaritansPurse, and NCSBI for your quick response and assistance! #WeAreWatauga — Watauga High School (@WHSPioneerPride) December 3, 2020

This is a developing story.