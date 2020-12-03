Watauga High School students given “all clear” after bomb threat

Emily Broyles, News Editor
December 3, 2020

Students at Watauga County High School were evacuated from campus after the school received a bomb threat Thursday afternoon.

The high school announced on their twitter account there was a “possible situation on campus”  at 1:22 p.m., causing students to be distanced from the school. Watauga High asked parents to not visit campus at the time.

At 1:42 p.m., Watauga High announced that “someone may have placed a bomb in the cafeteria,” in a tweet.

Law enforcement is now on the scene conducting a K-9 sweep,  according to the high school’s twitter account. The main drive of the school is closed.

UPDATE:

The K-9 unit has traveled through most of campus and has not found anything, according to the school’s twitter account at 2:05 p.m. An official “all clear” has not been made yet, but, “A plan is being made for the safe return to instruction once the all clear is given.”

At 2:25 p.m., students returned to classes after law enforcement ensured grounds were safe, according to the high school’s twitter account.

This is a developing story. 