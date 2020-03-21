Watauga Medical Center, Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital restrict visitors, enforce temperature checks
March 20, 2020
Effective March 18, visitors of Watauga Medical Center and Charles A. Cannon, Jr. Memorial Hospital will now have their temperature checked before entering the building.
During their hospital stay, patients can only have one visitor. The visitor may check in and receive a badge. Visiting hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Guidelines for designated visitors are outlined, according to an update on Appalachian Regional Healthcare System’s website:
- One designated visitor per patient
- No visitors who are sick
- Must be 13 or older
- No vendors are allowed
- Waiting rooms and cafeterias are closed to the public
Medical Offices and Outpatient Clinics:
- Only those who are essential to care may come to appointments
