Watauga Medical Center, Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital restrict visitors, enforce temperature checks

Effective March 18, visitors of Watauga Medical Center and Charles A. Cannon, Jr. Memorial Hospital will now have their temperature checked before entering the building.

During their hospital stay, patients can only have one visitor. The visitor may check in and receive a badge. Visiting hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Guidelines for designated visitors are outlined, according to an update on Appalachian Regional Healthcare System’s website:

One designated visitor per patient

No visitors who are sick

Must be 13 or older

No vendors are allowed

Waiting rooms and cafeterias are closed to the public

Medical Offices and Outpatient Clinics: