Wellness and Prevention Services hosts student-run show focused on mental health

Editor’s note: This article discusses mentions of disordered eating, which may be triggering or upsetting to some. If you or someone you know is experiencing this, university resources are available such as the Counseling Center at 928-262-3180 and the Wellness and Prevention Services at 828-262-3148.

The Wellness and Prevention Services sponsored a student-run showcase of anonymously-submitted mental health stories Friday from 7-8 p.m. and Saturday from 2-3 p.m.

y(OUR) Story is a theater performance about the different experiences of students, staff and local community members regarding mental health. Previous performances have been held in the Blue Ridge Ballroom, but this year Crossroads Coffee House opened its door for the team.

The show is a no-budget performance comprised of volunteer actors, most being from the Department of Theatre and Dance. The actors performed a variety of monologues written by the y(OUR) Story team and a short play created by App State alum Kait Bergmann.

From a stand-up themed monologue written by Assistant Director Aurora “Mars” Freeman to a play about eating disorder struggles, the y(OUR) Story team curated an array of stories with wide-ranging tones.

In prior years, the show has been solely monologues from written submissions from unknown volunteers. This year, however, the director of the event, Alex Contianos, has incorporated ethno-theater, which is a format of theater that takes in-person interviews and turns them into performance pieces. Each respondent was recorded with their consent and given a list of questions about their mental health journey.

The themes of the different acts were given by interview participants and contained sensitive themes surrounding mental health. The interviewees remained subtle in their exploration of their mental health journey while also highlighting their struggles.

“Because people aren’t as willing to be as open about the darker stuff, it’s not as heavy but we still got some heavy stuff,” Contianos said. “It’s a way to connect with the community through the arts. Making people feel heard, feel seen.”

Contianos has been working for y(OUR) Story since 2024 and said the show has been running for several years. She has been working on this year’s show since the beginning of Fall 2024 and said the special quality to the show is the ensemble-based format it was made in.

The director-actor collaboration included costume design, tone-shifting monologues, various written stories and the short play. The actors along with the behind-the-scenes crew cooperated in the making of the performance to bring to life the untold stories of mental health.

“We are all working together to create this piece of art that tells really important stories that need to be heard,” Contianos said.

Freeman, along with other actors, talked about the community aspect of y(OUR) Story and how it drew them in. They said y(OUR) Story was an acting opportunity that provided emotional support as well as a creative environment.

Junior English major and actor for y(OUR) Story Andy Stanulewich wrote their story and performed it in monologue form, incorporating his mental health struggles with acting.

“I took all the things I wanted to say and never got to, and let it all pour out,” Stanulewich said.

The process for making the show included a non-audition based collecting of actors, three months of rehearsals and zero budget. The actors took the interviews, and with only the voice of the speaker, characterized their story into short from acting. The team made characters for each interviewee and many of the actors channeled their experiences through the performances, Freeman said.

Stanulewich said the process of characterization included an in-depth look into the interviewee’s tone and vocal responses. He said channeling the interview into monologue form was an involved process that he, and most other actors, could relate too.

“When we’re doing the performances, we’ve all had this experience as well, we all know what it’s like,” Stanulewich said.

Before the rehearsals and performance is the story-gathering portion, which is typically done in the fall alongside Wellness and Prevention Services. WPS is the main sponsor for the event and has been working alongside y(OUR) Story directors since its first showing. According to Contianos, they are responsible for the advertising and outreach to students as well as using Crossroads as the venue.

The goal of y(OUR) Story is to spread awareness about mental health issues and to provide a creative outlet to those struggling. They hope people walk away from the performance with the knowledge that there is help in every form, Contianos said.