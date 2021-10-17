What to know for the 2021 municipal general election

Early+voting+in+the+Plemmons+Student+Union+for+the+2021+municipal+general+election+starts+Monday.+

Kara Haselton

Early voting in the Plemmons Student Union for the 2021 municipal general election starts Monday.

Hollie Moore, Reporter
October 17, 2021

Watauga County will hold its 2021 municipal general election Nov. 2 with early voting in Boone from Oct. 14-30.

On Nov. 2, the polls will be open 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. All in-person ballots must be submitted before 7:30 p.m.

According to Watauga County’s website, early voting locations and schedules will be held as follows:

Watauga County Administration Building

814 West King St.

Commissioners’ Board Room

10/14-15 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

10/18-22 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

10/25-29 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, 10/30 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Appalachian State University – Plemmons Student Union

263 Locust St.

Blue Ridge Ballroom

10/18-22 10 a.m. – 4  p.m.

10/25-29 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

10/30 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Absentee voting by mail began Oct. 3. Absentee ballots must be obtained with an absentee request form and must be received in the Watauga County Board of Elections office by 5 p.m. Nov. 2, according to Watauga County’s municipal election notice

If the ballot is not received on election day, it has three business days to be accepted and must be postmarked prior to election cut-off times.

Watauga County elections include voting for the mayor and town council for the towns of Blowing Rock, Boone, Seven Devils and Beech Mountain.

Running for mayor of Boone is Tim Futrelle. Running for Boone Town Council are Todd Carter, Jon Dalton George, Benjamin Ray, Virginia Roseman, and Eric Woolridge. And running for town council “unexpired term ending 2023” is Eric Brown, Christy M. Cook, Rebecca Nenow and Edie Tugman, all listed on the sample ballot for Boone residents.

Voting locations in Boone Nov. 2 are:

  • Blue Ridge Precinct: Laurel Fork Baptist Church
  • Boone 1 Precinct: Watauga County Administration Building
  • Boone 2 Precinct: Plemmons Student Union
  • Brushy Fork Precinct: Caldwell Community College
  • Boone 3 Precinct: Agricultural Conference Center
  • New River 1 Precinct: Boone Town Hall Council Chambers
  • New River 2 Precinct: Three Forks Baptist Association
  • New River 3 Precinct: National Guard Armory

Photo ID is no longer required to vote.

George, App State alumnus, was appointed to the town council Aug. 3. He is running for a seat in the November election.
App State alumnus, youngest on town council, pushes for local government
Boone Town Council passes mask mandate
Boone Town Council passes mask mandate
Virginia Roseman will hold the seat on the council until November elections. She hopes to improve pedestrian travel and protect green spaces in Boone.
Virginia Roseman takes Boone Town Council seat left by longtime member
Town council member Samuel Furgiuele, Jr. poses at his desk in his office on King Street. During the pandemic, Furgiuele has attended weekly council meetings over Webex from his office.
Town Council commits to nondiscrimination with new ordinance