What to know for the 2021 municipal general election

Early voting in the Plemmons Student Union for the 2021 municipal general election starts Monday.

Watauga County will hold its 2021 municipal general election Nov. 2 with early voting in Boone from Oct. 14-30.

On Nov. 2, the polls will be open 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. All in-person ballots must be submitted before 7:30 p.m.

According to Watauga County’s website, early voting locations and schedules will be held as follows:

Watauga County Administration Building

814 West King St.

Commissioners’ Board Room

10/14-15 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

10/18-22 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

10/25-29 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, 10/30 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Appalachian State University – Plemmons Student Union

263 Locust St.

Blue Ridge Ballroom

10/18-22 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

10/25-29 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

10/30 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Absentee voting by mail began Oct. 3. Absentee ballots must be obtained with an absentee request form and must be received in the Watauga County Board of Elections office by 5 p.m. Nov. 2, according to Watauga County’s municipal election notice.

If the ballot is not received on election day, it has three business days to be accepted and must be postmarked prior to election cut-off times.

Watauga County elections include voting for the mayor and town council for the towns of Blowing Rock, Boone, Seven Devils and Beech Mountain.

Running for mayor of Boone is Tim Futrelle. Running for Boone Town Council are Todd Carter, Jon Dalton George, Benjamin Ray, Virginia Roseman, and Eric Woolridge. And running for town council “unexpired term ending 2023” is Eric Brown, Christy M. Cook, Rebecca Nenow and Edie Tugman, all listed on the sample ballot for Boone residents.

Voting locations in Boone Nov. 2 are:

Blue Ridge Precinct: Laurel Fork Baptist Church

Boone 1 Precinct: Watauga County Administration Building

Boone 2 Precinct: Plemmons Student Union

Brushy Fork Precinct: Caldwell Community College

Boone 3 Precinct: Agricultural Conference Center

New River 1 Precinct: Boone Town Hall Council Chambers

New River 2 Precinct: Three Forks Baptist Association

New River 3 Precinct: National Guard Armory

Photo ID is no longer required to vote.