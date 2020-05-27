WHS football standouts Satterfield, Castle, Bond and Watson make college commitments

Four Watauga High School football players from the 2019 team committed to play at the next level.

“This is always an exciting time for us as we recognize these players moving on (to) play football at the next level,” head coach Ryan Habich said during a streamed commitment celebration May 12. “It’s fun to watch them at the collegiate level playing and representing Watauga in a positive way.”

The Pioneers went 13-2 and reached the semifinals of the 3A state championship while their high powered offense averaged just over 49 points per game.

Watauga running back Bryce Satterfield committed to Western Carolina University during the commitment celebration.

Satterfield suffered a season-ending knee injury in the third game of the 2019 season, but did enough in the rest of his career to earn a spot with the Catamounts.

Satterfield tied the Watauga record for rushing touchdowns in a game in 2018 when he exploded for 322 yards and six touchdowns on 26 carries in a win over Parkland. In 2019, Satterfield took the opening snap of the season 80 yards for a touchdown in the Pioneers’ win over T.C. Roberson.

In 2018, Satterfield was the Pioneers’ leading rusher with 1,661 yards and 23 touchdowns.

He is also the son of former App State head football coach Scott Satterfield, who was hired by Louisville after the 2018 season.

Jaiden Bond committed to Western Carolina as a preferred walk-on.

In 2019, Bond rushed for 1,584 yards and 16 touchdowns and caught 18 passes for 539 yards and five touchdowns.

On defense, Bond made 73 total tackles, caught three interceptions and recovered seven fumbles.

Bond, as well as teammate Anderson Castle, were first-team all-Northwestern conference selections each of the past three seasons.

Castle, who was the starting quarterback for Watauga, committed to play defensive back at App State in January.

Castle was selected to play in the Shrine Bowl after totaling 3,413 yards and 46 touchdowns as a quarterback in 2019. Castle also made 53 tackles, broke up nine passes and forced and recovered a fumble as a defensive back.

Castle expressed thanks to God, his family, his teammates, Watauga and App State coaches and the community for helping him reach this point in a video that played during the commitment celebration.

“I couldn’t be more excited and I’m ready for these next four years,” Castle said.

Jake Watson committed to Division II Mars Hill.

Watson recorded 114 total tackles, including 8.5 for loss in 2019. He also rushed 118 times for 752 yards and 21 touchdowns. Watson was a two-time first-team all-conference selection.

After thanking God, his family, friends, coaches and teammates, Watson said he was excited for his future at Mars Hill.