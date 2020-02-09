Williams and Forrest propel Mountaineers to comeback win over Texas State

Senior forward Isaac Johnson goes up for a layup in App State's 60-57 win over Texas State on Feb. 8. Johnson finished with eight points and six rebounds in the game.

Justin Forrest hit a game-winning or tying three for the third time this season, and O’Showen Williams scored a game-high 19 points in App State’s comeback 60-57 win over Texas State Saturday at the Holmes Convocation Center.

“I thought it was another hard fought win,” head coach Dustin Kerns said. “Really proud of our team (for) the way they just hung in there down 18 (and) kept battling back against a very, very good team.”

The Mountaineers (14-11, 8-6 Sun Belt) opened the game hitting their first five shots from the field and led 10-4 early. Texas State (15-10, 8-6 Sun Belt) battled back to tie it at 15. After that, the Mountaineer offense froze over the next six minutes. The Bobcats went on a 19-0 run and took a 32-15 lead.

“Before the game, we showed our team five times in conference (Texas State’s) gotten up 15 points in the first half and lost,” Kerns said. “I think that helped calm them down.”

After the Bobcat run, App State battled back with a run of its own to close out the first half. The Mountaineers scored 13 unanswered points over the last three minutes of the half to make it 36-31 Texas State at halftime.

App State hung around in the first 10 minutes of the second half and stayed within striking distance. At the 7:36 mark, Williams knocked down his fourth three-pointer of the night to trim the Mountaineer deficit to four points at 55-51.

Senior forward Isaac Johnson gave App State its first lead since early in the first half on a layup with 1:52 remaining. Texas State went on to tie it up, but Forrest had other plans.

With 18 seconds to play, the Sun Belt’s second leading scorer nailed a three pointer from the top of the key to put the Mountaineers up 60-57 for good.

“You gotta give the kid credit,” Kerns said. “He’s not afraid of the big moment. Some kids don’t want the ball in their hands at that moment, but he does. It was another big shot.”

Forrest finished with 14 points and a career-high seven assists. Senior forward Hunter Seacat added 10 points and nine rebounds. Senior forward Isaac Johnson chipped in eight points and six boards.

At halftime, head football coach Shawn Clark and his team took the court in celebration of their historic 13-1 season in 2019 as the crowd of 2,164 fans roared.

App State is currently one game out of second place in the Sun Belt and will look to keep climbing the standings when they travel to Georgia State on Feb. 13.