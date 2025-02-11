The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Women’s basketball falls to Northern Illinois in MAC-Sun Belt tie

Parker Egeland, Reporter
February 10, 2025
Sophia Sutton
Junior forward Elena Pericic holds down defense against Northern Illinois on Feb. 8

App State lost to Northern Illinois by a score of 75-62 on Saturday. It was the second game of the MAC-Sun Belt challenge for the Mountaineers, having already played Miami (OH) in November.

Senior guards Emily Carver, Zada Porter and Eleyana Tafisi, junior guard Emily Hege and junior forward Elena Pericic started the game for the Mountaineers.

NIU scored the first 5 points of the game, but Carver got the Mountaineers on the board with her first three of the game.

Tafisi gave the Mountaineers their first lead with her first basket of the afternoon.

Northern Illinois grabbed the lead and was able to hold onto it through the remainder of the first quarter while extending it to 9.

App State found themselves down 10 early into the second quarter, but senior guard J’Mani Ingram cut the lead to 5 by herself.

The Black and Gold couldn’t get a breakthrough offensively and trailed by 9 going into halftime.

Hege got the offense started for the Mountaineers in the second half on the first possession of the half.

Senior guard Zada Porter steps back for a 2-point shot during the App State vs. Northern Illinois game on Feb. 8. (Ethan Bonney)

NIU was able to get their largest lead of the game after going on a 5-0 run. The Huskies’ lead ballooned to 12.

App State was not done fighting and responded with a 5-0 run of themselves, but still needed a lot more to get the game within reach.

The Huskies responded immediately and got the lead back to 12 before the third quarter ended.

A 12-2 run was able to get the NIU lead to just 4 with 5 minutes to play, but it was not enough and the lead grew before the final buzzer sounded.

App State will be back in action on Wednesday as they travel to Harrisonburg, Virginia, to take on James Madison. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6671
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Parker Egeland, Reporter
Parker Egeland is a sophomore digital journalism major from Charlotte, North Carolina.  This is his first year writing for the Appalachian.
Ethan Bonney
Ethan Bonney, Photojournalist
Ethan Bonney (he/him) is a freshman building sciences: architectural technologies major. This is his first year with the Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6671
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal