Women’s golf places fourth at Elon Invitational

Women’s golf wrapped their second match of the season up Tuesday at the Elon Invitational at the Alamance Country Club in Burlington, North Carolina. Thirty-six holes were played on Monday because the final 18 scheduled for Tuesday were canceled due to inclement weather.

Head coach Chan Metts brought seniors Jacquelyn Taylor and Layla Meric, redshirt junior Mary-Sears Brown and sophomores Ona Lukes and Makena Dubois. The Mountaineers finished fourth out of 14 schools competing.

Lukes led the team in scoring, finishing in a two-way tie for third place. She finished two over par after shooting a 74-70 for a total of 144.

Taylor ended up second out of the Mountaineer five, shooting 73-76 for a total of 149, seven over par.

Meric, Brown and Dubois all finished tied for 24th position with Maddie Peak of Presbyterian. All three ended Monday with a score of 152, ten over par. Meric got there with a first-round score of 74 and a second-round score of 78, Brown shot 75-77 and Dubois shot 73-79.

The Mountaineers finished the match with a score of 595 off of a first-round score of 294 and a second-round score of 301. They placed fourth out of 14 teams, four strokes off of winner Charleston Southern, three strokes off of second place North Carolina A&T and third place Elon.

The Mountaineers women’s golf team looks to keep rolling on Sept. 23-24 at the Tot Hill Farm Invitational at the Tot Hill Farm Golf Club in Asheboro, North Carolina.