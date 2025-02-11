The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Women’s track continues to break records in Doc Hale Invitational

Davis Lemons, Reporter
February 10, 2025
Chloe Pound

The App State women’s track and field team wrapped up their fourth event of the season Saturday at the Doc Hale Invitational in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Highlighting their efforts was a new program record in the women’s distance medley relay set by sophomore Jayla Adams, junior Addison Ollendick-Smith, senior Jasmine Donohue and senior Lauren Johnston. The team set a pace of 11:25.30 to finish second, beating the previous record set in 1999 by nearly 12 seconds. 

This marks the fifth program record the Mountaineers women’s track and field team has broken this season.

Johnston and Adams recorded two other top 10 finishes in the women’s mile and 200-meter. 

Sophomore Kendall Johnson placed eighth in the bronze women’s 60-meters with a time of 7.57 seconds on Friday. On Saturday, Johnson placed ninth in the women’s 200-meters with a time of 24.64 seconds.

Senior Emma Russum placed seventh in the women’s mile with a time of 4:59.51 minutes.

Senior Regan Hodge and freshman Ella Battel took home third and fourth place in the women’s 1,000 meters. Each runner’s time solidified a personal best. 

Freshman Lilly Nichols finished seventh in the women’s pole vault with a clearance of 4.17 m. 

The 4×400-meter relay team of freshmen Zaniya Littlejohn and Ja’Naya Linder, sophomore Nicole Wells and junior Corlasia Scott finished fifth with a time of 3:51.73 minutes.

The women’s 3,000 meters saw three Mountaineers take home a top 10 finishing position. Senior Karsyn Kane finished sixth with a time of 10:10.17 minutes while freshman Breanna Budzinski and senior Lana Farris finished with a time of 10:22.16 minutes for ninth and 10:30.93 minutes for 10th respectively. 

The Mountaineers women’s track and field team will look to keep breaking records at the Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational Feb. 14-15 at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. The event will be streamed live on ESPN+.

