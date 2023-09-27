Wrestling announces 2023-24 schedule

App State wrestling released their 2023-24 season schedule Tuesday. They announced the team will face three top-10 opponents from last season’s final rankings.

Additionally, they have a tough SoCon slate requiring the team to face last year’s runners-up and third-place finishers away from Boone.

The Mountaineers will have their hands full to start the season, as the opening match will feature NC State on Nov. 3. This will be the 14th ever and 11th consecutive meeting between the Wolfpack and the Mountaineers. App State has not beaten NC State since 2009.

After a tough opening matchup, the Black and Gold will travel to Charleston, South Carolina Nov. 5 for The Citadel Open, before coming back to Boone for the Mountaineer Invitational on Nov. 11. The team will bounce around the country finding themselves in Philadelphia for the Keystone Classic Nov. 19 and then Las Vegas Dec. 1-2 for the Cliff Keen Invitational. App State closes out the year by hosting UNC in Boone on Dec. 17. They defeated the Tar Heels 19-16 last year in Chapel Hill.

The new year will open with the Southern Scuffle on Jan. 1-2 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, before the Black and Gold rounds out their ACC opponents heading to Durham to face Duke Jan. 8 and then to Blacksburg, Virginia to face Virginia Tech Jan. 12. A visit from The Citadel opens SoCon conference play on Jan. 21 during a doubleheader where Greensboro College will also face the Mountaineers.

The team will then proceed to Presbyterian Jan. 22 before hosting the Appalachian Open on Jan. 27. Opening February, a Friday Duel in Buies Creek sees the team face last year’s conference runners-up in Campbell Feb. 2. The Black and Gold welcome VMI to Boone two days later and will travel to Chattanooga on Feb. 11 and Davidson Feb. 15.

To end the year, the team goes on a home stand in an attempt to fend off Bellarmine Feb. 18 in a doubleheader that will see the first ever meeting between Cornell and App State. The team will then face off against Gardner-Webb on Feb. 25 before beginning the SoCon championships in Boone at the Holmes Convocation Center for the sixth straight year.

To purchase season tickets, one can buy directly online at AppStateSports.com, contact the ticket office at 828-262-7733 or visit the App State Athletics ticket office located at the Holmes Convocation Center.