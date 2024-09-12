The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Yosef’s Army: A guide to the Student Yosef Club

Clay Durban, Sports Editor
September 12, 2024
Noah Williford
The Yosef statue overlooking the east side of campus on Aug. 26. The Yosef statue stands six feet and six inches high and serves as a reminder to all Mountaineers to be “yourself.”

Yosef is synonymous with App State Athletics. He’s there every fall Saturday in the High Country, riling up fans and amusing people with his antics.  

His image goes a lot further than just cheering with Mountaineers fans. He also lends his name to the school’s Student Yosef Club, a club that contributes massively to improving the university’s athletics programs.

The Yosef statue sits on its pedestal next to the duck pond on Aug. 26. The Yosef statue can be seen while heading toward Kidd Brewer Stadium and encourages fans to support App State students and athletes. (Noah Williford)

“The Student Yosef Club is part of the Mountaineer Athletic Fund, so it helps to fundraise for our different athletic programs on campus,” said Ryan Ray, the director of marketing for the Student Yosef Club and a student at App State.

According to the Mountaineer Athletic Fund website, each student-athlete costs $50,000, “when factoring all the expenses including scholarships, meals, lodging, nutrition, health, insurance, travel, aid and supplies.” 

The fund was specifically created to help cover these expenses, and the Student Yosef Club’s mission reflects that of its parent organization.

The club accomplishes much of this mission through membership dues. There are two different dues options one can pay when joining the club: $50 if you’re just joining for a year or $150 if you’re joining for all four years.

You can join the Student Yosef Club by going to the Mountaineers Athletic Fund website and finding the Student Yosef Club section. There you can find a link to join.

After paying these membership dues, one can get plenty of perks to take advantage of. These include first priority to claim student tickets, 15-minute early entry to football and basketball home games, 20% off at Alumni Hall, an exclusive T-shirt, an exclusive sticker and access to events throughout the year.

Yosef joins the crowd to cheer on the Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Sept. 2, 2023. Yosef has been a staple figure for the Student Yosef Club since it was founded 50 years ago to provide scholarships for App State student athletes. (Ava Colapietro)

“This year we’ve had a movie night already and we’re planning some more things to do this semester and next,” said Grayson Comer, president of the Student Yosef Club.

The purpose of these events isn’t to make money for the fund, it’s a different reason altogether.

“We are really looking at new ways to bring more people in and make them feel like they’re getting value for what they’re a part of,” Ray said. “We’re working very heavily with athletics right now to try and see what opportunities are available to us this year.”

The club also goes beyond these functions and goals to help the athletic department in another way.

“A lot of people join and use it to get the guaranteed football tickets and early entry, but  we need to support all athletes,” Comer said. “They work their butt off year in, year out and sometimes they only get their parents and some of their close friends to show up to those games. They deserve a crowd like football does. I know a lot of people on a lot of those other teams and they deserve that kind of recognition.”

The club doesn’t just offer opportunities to attend events or support and promote the school’s athletic programs, it also offers other opportunities if pursued correctly.

Fans cheer on the Mountaineers front row at the App State vs. ETSU game on Aug. 31. Members of the Student Yosef Club get early access to the football stadium on game days. (Ava Anzalone)

“I think the average App student should know that Student Yosef Club and being involved in athletics in general is a great opportunity to meet individuals you would not otherwise run into on campus,” Ray said.

Ray said App State has around 20,000 undergrads and most of them are overwhelmingly nice and are willing to help you with whatever you need, whatever that may be and that the Student Yosef Club provides a really great home for App State students.

Whether it is through their support of the App State Athletics or the comradery fostered within its ranks, the Student Yosef Club has helped accomplish its primary goal and strives to help make a further impact, either on athletics or on the App State community as a whole.

App State fans celebrate a third down against ECU on Sept. 16, 2023. Student Yosef Club members receive 20% off at Alumni Hall. (Landon Williams)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$340
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Clay Durban
Clay Durban, Sports Editor
Clay Durban (he/him) is a senior digital journalism major from Asheville, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
Landon Williams, Photographer
Landon Williams (he/him) is a Junior majoring in Commercial Photography from Winston Salem, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian. 
Ava Anzalone
Ava Anzalone, Photojournalist
Ava Anzalone (she/her) is a freshman business marketing major and new media and digital cultures minor from Denver, N.C. This is her first year with The Appalachian.
Ava Colapietro
Ava Colapietro, Photographer
Ava Colapietro (she/her) is a freshman majoring in Business (General Management) with a minor in Photography and is from Lake Norman. This is her first year with The Appalachian
Donate to The Appalachian
$340
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal