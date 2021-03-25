Zebzda, Banh announce candidacy in student body presidential race

Adam Zebzda and Jenn Banh are the first students to announce their candidacy in the 2021 election for student body president.

Two students became the first to announce their candidacy for student body president and vice president Thursday.

Adam Zebzda will run for president alongside Jenn Banh, who will run for vice president. Both are current members of the App State Student Government Association.

Zebzda, a political science major, currently serves as SGA director of external affairs.

“Our campaign is focused on putting students back into the student government association,” Zebzda said. “Jenn and I have been advocating on behalf of all students since we joined SGA in 2020.”

Zebzda said that the duo is now ready to continue their work as student body president and vice president.

“I am very excited and honored to announce my candidacy for student body vice president and am very proud to be running alongside Zebzda,” said Banh, a psychology and criminal justice major.

Banh currently serves as a multicultural affairs senator in SGA.

The two will release more information about their platform as soon as they are able to according to election bylaws. Zebzda said that the two are planning on launching official campaign socials and a website Monday after the debate.

Ardeshir Pirzadeh, SGA director of elections, said he and other SGA staff are working with university faculty to plan Monday’s debate while balancing COVID-19 protocols. He, Chief of Staff Gaby Romero and SGA advisers are working alongside staff for the Plemmons Student Union and M.S. Shook Student Health Services.

Pirzadeh said the debate will most likely be open to candidates, a few campaign staff members, advisors, and members of the media.

A debate between all presidential and vice presidential candidates will take place Monday from 5-7 p.m. in Plemmons Student Union and will be live streamed and posted afterward for students.