10+cheap+dates+for+cuffing+season

As the temperature drops, the desire for fun festivities rises. Here are 10 budget-friendly date ideas for cuffing season.

Bowling and Beer

Put on a pair of bowling shoes, grab a pitcher of beer and hit the bowling alley this winter. College night bowling is hosted by High Country Lanes every Wednesday, offering a free shoe rental for App State and Caldwell Community College students who bring their ID.

Price: $5.75 per person per game for adults and $4.25 for the shoe rental.

More information can be found on High Country Lane’s website.

Take a community yoga class

Decompress from a long week by taking a yoga class with your partner. Neighborhood Yoga hosts donation-based classes Wednesday-Saturday at noon. Grab a coffee or some lunch afterward at Rooted on King.

Price: The studio encourages a $5 donation and the profits go towards the Yoga for All scholarship fund.

Find more information on Neighborhood Yoga’s website.

Another option is “Yoga and Lunch on the Mountain” which takes place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. every week on Sunday at the Art of Living Retreat Center. Make sure to RSVP 24 hours in advance.

Price: Free, but donations are welcomed.

Visit their website for more information.

Do-si-do on over to a community dance night with live music

Todd Community Preservation Organization and Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home sponsors the Todd Community Dance at the Todd Mercantile. This event will take place on Dec. 8 and Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Price: $5-$10 donation

Find more information on The Todd Mercantile facebook page.

Support the Local Farmers Market

Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture are presenting the indoor Winter King Street Farmers Market. The market is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. from Dec. 2 to March 30 for the 2023-24 market season. It will be held at 252 Poplar Grove Road Downtown Boone. Stop by Hatchet for some hot chocolate or coffee and watch a live performance while sauntering around the market. There will be a large variety of local items including fresh produce, pottery, meat and homemade body goods.

Price: Free

See Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture’s website for more details.

Have a blind date with a book

Check out the book selection at the local or university library or thrift store, hand pick a book for each other and spend the day reading together. Coffee shop hop or snuggle up at home on a chilly day.

Hit up the local used book store Huzzah Books in the back of the record store. See more details on their Instagram page

Price: Library is free, the thrift store varies in book prices.

Arts and Crafts

Tap into your inner child spirit by taking on a crafty date. Swing by Michaels or Hobby Lobby and peruse through the aisles for crafting supplies. Engage in some activities like a Bob Ross painting night or hand make some pottery pieces. For pottery crafting, you can make incense or candle holders, little figures or holiday ornaments-which can double as a gift or a decoration. You can also make a scrapbook filled with relationship mementos like receipts, tickets, notes, stickers and doodles.

Price: Varies depending on supplies.

Holiday celebration tour

Illuminate the night by visiting holiday light displays. See the Festival of Lights at Chetola Resorts in Blowing Rock that takes place from Nov. 24 through Jan. 28, 2024. Wander around Chetola Lake through the charming holiday scenes showcased at dusk.

For more information visit the website.

Another option is to attend the Annual Town of Boone Holiday Parade through King Street on Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. As tradition goes, there are an array of cars, floats and performers that glide down the streets of Downtown Boone. Swing by the Watauga County Public Library beforehand for complimentary activities, sweets and hot chocolate.

For more details visit Explore Boone’s website.

Price: Free.

Drinks, decorations and desserts

Spice up the night by making holiday cocktails or mocktails. Hand craft gingerbread martinis, peppermint white Russians or spiked hot chocolate.

Add to the fun night by making decorations, ornaments and mugs together. Work on DIY projects together by crafting ornaments, decorating mugs or constructing a gingerbread house with a kit or craft one at home with graham crackers and seasonal accents.

Cultivate a merry atmosphere by filling the house with the scent of freshly baked cookies. Make a date out of baking cookies together from scratch and decorating them for the chilly season.

Price: Varies based on ingredients and decorations.

Give back to the community for the holidays through couples volunteer work

Not only is volunteering a bonding experience, it’s an opportunity to socialize and lend a helping hand to others in town. FARM Cafe offers a trade of an hour of volunteer work for a hot meal brimming with locally sourced ingredients.

The Hunger and Health Coalition hosts various volunteer opportunities including A Simple Gesture, general volunteering or the mobile delivery program. Find information on volunteer opportunities on their website.

For a more intimate experience, head to a local hiking spot and participate in a trail clean up while enjoying a walk in nature.

Price: Free.

Fulfill an artic fantasy ice skating or tubing

App Ski Mountain will be hosting an ice skating event beneath the stars from Nov. 22 through March 17, 2024. Sessions will be from noon-2 p.m., 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.

Price: $21 per person on weekdays and $26 on weekends or holidays.

Find more information about the event on their page.

Float down the snowy hill on Beech Mountain for the snow tubing sessions that opened on Dec. 2. Saturday and Sunday session times are at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. , 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Weekday session times are at 12 p.m., 2 p.m. , 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Late season session times are at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. The sessions are for an hour and forty five minutes.

Price: $34 on weekdays and $42 on holidays and weekends.

Find more details on their website.