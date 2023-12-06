The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

The front face of the Tesla Cop Car charging in the River St. Parking deck. Oct 4, 2023.

App State PD says farewell to gas-powered vehicles

JMU hosts College GameDay for the second time in the programs history on Nov. 18, 2023, the fist happening in the fall of 2015.

PHOTO GALLERY: Mountaineers take down JMU and GameDay

Junior tight end Eli Wilson goes up for a ball against JMU Nov. 18.

Mountaineers look to cook Eagles for Thanksgiving weekend

Graduate student forward Donovan Gregory brings the ball up the court against Carlow Dec. 7, 2022. App State welcomes Auburn Sunday for the first power-five matchup in Boone since 2000.

Men’s basketball prepares for biggest home game in 23 years

10 historic moments in App State sports history

10 historic moments in App State sports history

Playlist of the week: Winter is coming

December 5, 2023

Takeaways from Mountaineers upset thriller over Tigers

December 5, 2023

OPINION: Seasonal showdown: Pumpkin vs. peppermint

December 5, 2023

Predictions for the 2023 Game Awards

December 5, 2023

PHOTO GALLERY: The rise of the App State Hockey Club

December 5, 2023

App State faculty react and adapt to the AI revolution

December 4, 2023

Playlist of the week: Winter is coming

Ann Korwan
December 5, 2023
Devin Paulus

As Dec. 21 gets closer and closer, it becomes the perfect time to get cozy under a blanket with a mug of hot chocolate. Winter is coming whether we like it or not. One thing to look forward to with the first day of winter, or the Winter Solstice, is knowing the days will begin to get just a little longer and the nights a little shorter. The other bright side of the winter solstice coming up is knowing that finals are over and you survived the semester. 

“White Winter Hymnal” by Fleet Foxes is a classic among folk music fans and the perfect way to kick off a winter playlist. Following it up is the aptly named “Winter Wind” by Saffie and “Blood Bank” by Bon Iver that match the mellow vibe Boone winter brings. Of course, wrapping the playlist up is Hozier’s “First Light” for the reminder that there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. 

Predictions for the 2023 Game Awards
From left to right; Travis Reyes, Tim Jones, Craig Fischer, Ballard Reynolds, Andy Bellemer, and Ellis Fredrick Nov. 3, 2023
App State professor looking to ‘Make Boone weirder’ with film
Netflix’s ‘The Killer’ hits its target
