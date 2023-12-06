Playlist of the week: Winter is coming

As Dec. 21 gets closer and closer, it becomes the perfect time to get cozy under a blanket with a mug of hot chocolate. Winter is coming whether we like it or not. One thing to look forward to with the first day of winter, or the Winter Solstice, is knowing the days will begin to get just a little longer and the nights a little shorter. The other bright side of the winter solstice coming up is knowing that finals are over and you survived the semester.

“White Winter Hymnal” by Fleet Foxes is a classic among folk music fans and the perfect way to kick off a winter playlist. Following it up is the aptly named “Winter Wind” by Saffie and “Blood Bank” by Bon Iver that match the mellow vibe Boone winter brings. Of course, wrapping the playlist up is Hozier’s “First Light” for the reminder that there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel.