10 first place finishes and 2 facility records highlight Mountaineer First Chance Meet

App State hosted the Mountaineer First Chance meet at the Randy Marion Track and Field facility Friday. The Mountaineers produced a strong meet, reaching facility records.

The first of two facility records came from sophomore Rhys Ammon, who ran a time of 4:42.06 in the invitational section of the women’s 1,500 meters. The second came from senior Emma Russum, who topped her own facility record in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 10:58.10. She also moved up to 10th on the all-time school leaderboard.

Freshman Christopher Stewart claimed multiple first-place wins with tosses of 45.98m in the men’s discus and 15.99m in the men’s shot put.

In the women’s shot put, freshman Brittany Ellis secured first with a toss of 11.64m.

In the men’s 400-meter hurdles, junior Christian Gore stopped the clock at 57.98 to finish first, redshirt sophomore Rylan Haskett finished with a time of 1:55.64 to place first in the invitational section of the men’s 800 meters and freshman Ja’Naya Linder took the women’s 400 meters with a time of 57.39.

The men’s side of the 3000-meter steeplechase was all App State. The Black and Gold finished with all three sports on the podium. Junior Ethan Lipham finished with a time of 9:22.62, redshirt junior Steven Smith finished at 9:46.32 and freshman Josh Pote clocked a time of 9:54.80.

App State also swept the top three spots in the men’s 5,000 meters as freshman Memphis Rich won with a 15:11.22 time, junior Tucker Sangster took second at 15:25.67 and redshirt junior Chase Burrell secured third at 15:27.98.

App State will compete in the Raleigh Relays at the Paul Derr Track and Field Facility in Raleigh from Thursday to Saturday.