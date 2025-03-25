The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

10 first place finishes and 2 facility records highlight Mountaineer First Chance Meet

Parker Egeland, Reporter
March 24, 2025
Ava Anzalone
Sophomore Miller Brannen competes in the men’s pole vaulting event on March 21.

App State hosted the Mountaineer First Chance meet at the Randy Marion Track and Field facility Friday. The Mountaineers produced a strong meet, reaching facility records.

The first of two facility records came from sophomore Rhys Ammon, who ran a time of 4:42.06 in the invitational section of the women’s 1,500 meters. The second came from senior Emma Russum, who topped her own facility record in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 10:58.10. She also moved up to 10th on the all-time school leaderboard.

Freshman Christopher Stewart claimed multiple first-place wins with tosses of 45.98m in the men’s discus and 15.99m in the men’s shot put. 

In the women’s shot put, freshman Brittany Ellis secured first with a toss of 11.64m.

In the men’s 400-meter hurdles, junior Christian Gore stopped the clock at 57.98 to finish first, redshirt sophomore Rylan Haskett finished with a time of 1:55.64 to place first in the invitational section of the men’s 800 meters and freshman Ja’Naya Linder took the women’s 400 meters with a time of 57.39. 

The men’s side of the 3000-meter steeplechase was all App State. The Black and Gold finished with all three sports on the podium. Junior Ethan Lipham finished with a time of  9:22.62, redshirt junior Steven Smith finished at 9:46.32 and freshman Josh Pote clocked a time of 9:54.80.

App State also swept the top three spots in the men’s 5,000 meters as freshman Memphis Rich won with a 15:11.22 time, junior Tucker Sangster took second at 15:25.67 and redshirt junior Chase Burrell secured third at 15:27.98.

App State will compete in the Raleigh Relays at the Paul Derr Track and Field Facility in Raleigh from Thursday to Saturday.

Parker Egeland, Reporter
Parker Egeland is a sophomore digital journalism major from Charlotte, North Carolina.  This is his first year writing for the Appalachian.
Ava Anzalone
Ava Anzalone, Photojournalist
Ava Anzalone (she/her) is a freshman business marketing major and new media and digital cultures minor from Denver, N.C. This is her first year with The Appalachian.
