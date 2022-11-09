2022 Election: State unofficial results

All reported numbers will be from the North Carolina State Board of Elections or Watauga County Board of Elections. The Appalachian will not call winners of a race unless there is a statistical certainty that a candidate will win.

In order for election results to become official, election officials must “ensure every eligible ballot is counted” by auditing and certifying results, according to NCSBE. The county board will certify local contest results Nov. 18, and all other contests will be certified Nov. 29.

This information was last updated Nov. 9 at 12:31 a.m.

N.C. Supreme Court Associate Seat 3 projected winner: Richard Dietz

Richard Dietz is projected to win N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 3, projected to beat Lucy Inman. 2639 out of 2655 precincts are reported.

Dietz became a partner with international firm Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton before being an elected judge on the N.C. Court of Appeals in 2014.

Dietz aims to “protect our constitutional rights” and expand specialty courts, focusing on those suffering from drug addiction.

“I think what the public should look for, in selecting a judge, is where can I find that kind of leader that I want to see for the court system, somebody that I know can put on the robe and be fair and impartial. Sort of be the umpire calling the balls and the strikes in the courtroom,” Dietz said in an interview with WXII 12.

N.C. Supreme Court Associate Seat 5 projected winner: Sam J. Ervin IV

Democrat Sam J. Ervin IV is the projected winner against Republican Trey Allen for the N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5 position. 2639 out of 2655 precincts are reported.

The N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justices are responsible for reviewing and deciding the outcome for lower-level cases that have been appealed.

Ervin was appointed to the N.C. Supreme Court in 2014 and was running for reelection.

Ervin was raised in Morganton, North Carolina. He graduated from Harvard Law school in 1981, according to North Carolina Judicial Branch.

Ervin previously served on the North Carolina Utilities Commission and the N.C. Court of Appeals.

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 8 projected winner: Julee Flood

Republican Julee Flood is the projected winner of North Carolina Court of Appeals Judge Seat 8, projected to surpass Democrat Carolyn Thompson. 2639 out of 2655 precincts are reported.

Flood is a former attorney who has taught at Elon University School of Law and worked for Judge Jeffery Carpenter. Her platform emphasized objectivity, fairness and an apolitical perspective.

Flood believes fairness is achieved through a “philosophy rooted in judicial restraint and consistency in the law.”

According to her campaign website, Flood is dedicated to “upholding our State and Federal Constitutions, following the Rule of Law and delivering justice for all.”

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9 projected winner: Donna Stroud

Donna Stroud is the projected winner for N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9, projected to defeat Brad Salmon. 2639 out of 2655 precincts are reported.

The N.C. Court of Appeals is responsible for making sure trial courts correctly apply the law, as well as checking for prejudicial errors in the conduct of a trial.

Stroud previously held the position in N.C. Court as chief judge in the Court of Appeals.

Stroud ran on the promise to represent all people and all laws, regardless of personal beliefs.

Stroud believes in “pro-people, pro law and order and pro-constitution convictions.”

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11 projected winner: Michael Stading

Michael Stading is the projected winner for N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11, projected to beat Darren Jackson. 2639 out of 2655 precincts are reported.

Stading is a Judge Advocate General’s Corps officer in the U.S. Air Force. Stading ran on “protecting American values and upholding the Constitution.”

“North Carolina families deserve a judge who will follow the law, protect our freedoms and uphold our Constitution,” Stading mentioned on his website.

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10 projected winner: John M. Tyson

John M. Tyson is projected to win the position as N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10, projected to defeat Gale Murray Adams. 2639 out of 2655 precincts are reported.

N.C. Court of Appeals judges serve the county by reviewing errors of law in trial cases, along with legal procedure in the state. Judges are either elected or chosen by the state’s governor to serve the court. The members have an eight year limit.

Tyson has been serving as an N.C. Court of Appeals judge since 2015 before running for the position again.

N.C. House of Representatives projected winner: Ray Pickett

Republican incumbent Ray Pickett is the projected winner for N.C. House Representative for District 93, projected to beat Democrat Ben Massey. All precincts are reported.

Pickett has served in the N.C. House of Representatives for District 93 since Jan. 1, 2021, and is a former Blowing Rock Town Council, Planning Board and Historical Society member according to his campaign website for the 2020 election.

He has additionally served as president of the Rotary Club of Blowing Rock and manager of the Blowing Rock Inn along with his wife.

According to his previous campaign website and his introduced bills, Pickett ran on a platform of providing support for small businesses, improving funding for education and improving transportation infrastructure.

Pickett also supports lowering taxes, protecting Second Amendment rights and addressing local issues in the High Country.

“I will bring our shared values back to the legislature and fight for people, not politics. If you’re facing an issue in your community, I want to hear about it. Let’s find solutions that make sense for Western North Carolina,” Pickett said on his website.

N.C. State Senate District 47 projected winner: Ralph Hise

Incumbent Ralph Hise is projected to keep his seat in the North Carolina Senate after running unopposed in District 47. All precincts are reported.

Ralph Hise is a Republican state senator who has represented N.C. District 47 since 2011. He serves as the deputy president pro tempore of the North Carolina Senate, and he co-chairs several senate committees. As per his campaign website, Hise ran on a platform that emphasized election security, educational reform and tax cuts.

“For years I have been working to lower taxes every chance that we get,” his website reads. “I believe that citizens know how to spend their money better than the government.”

Hise opposes the teaching of critical race theory in North Carolina schools and said he is a “staunch defender” of the Second Amendment.

“I will always stand up against attempts to erode it,” Hise said. “That’s why I have an A rating from the NRA.”