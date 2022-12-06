2023-24+scholarship+portal+for+opens+for+continuing+students

In preparation for the upcoming 2023-24 school year, the Appalachian Scholarship Application Portal for continuing students opened Dec. 1.

The portal will remain open with many scholarship opportunities until Feb. 7, 2023.

According to an email sent out by the Associate Dean of the College of Fine and Applied Arts, David Jason Miller, each applicant should expect to “complete a general application and a “conditional” application with questions designed to support department specific evaluations.”

Some of the questions expected to be seen on the general application include enrollment status for the 2023-24 year, expected graduation date, academic extracurricular activities and campus involvement, according to the email.

ASAP’s website states the scholarship portal will automatically match students to scholarships they are eligible to receive. It uses student banner data, such as major and GPA, as well as general application answers.

After applying, students will receive a confirmation email.

Students will only receive an email from the scholarship committee if they are selected for a scholarship. Most departments and scholarship committees will notify students by April 1, 2023, according to ASAP.

These scholarships are only currently open for continuing students. Transfer students and incoming freshmen applications open on Jan. 15, 2023 and Aug. 1, 2023.